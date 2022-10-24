How Olivia Wilde And Harry Styles’ Relationship Is Allegedly Holding Up After Don’t Worry Darling Press Tour Drama

As far as 2022 movies go, none have had the wild life of Don’t Worry Darling. Countless headlines were written about the thriller, mostly surrounding various rumored feuds and reports of drama between the cast and filmmaker Olivia Wilde, as well as her romantic connection with pop star Harry Styles . But the question remains: how is Wilde and Styles’ relationship holding up after Don’t Worry Darling press tour drama?

Don’t Worry Darling had a rough road to theaters, thanks to the various rumored feuds and drama surrounding the project. While this ultimately resulted in the movie going to #1 at the box office , one has to wonder how the individuals involved are doing. A new report by ET indicates that Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are still going strong, now that the movie’s been out for a month.

According to an unnamed source reportedly close to Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles, their romanic relationship has been going strong in the wake of Don’t Worry Darling’s release. They actually claim that the chaos and drama surrounding the project actually resulted in the two celebs. And now that Wilde and Styles have survived the exhausting press tour for the project, they’re seemingly enjoying each other’s company as things get back to normal.

Indeed, last month seemed like an extremely busy time for Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde. On top of promoting the release of Don’t Worry Darling, Styles was also in the midst of a world wind tour, including a historic run at Madison Square Garden. But from the sound of it, the pair of A-listers have been able to spend much more time together now that their movie is in the rear view.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, and seemingly developed a strong relationship while working on the thriller together. The internet basically broke with the news that the two were involved, especially given factors like their working relationship, age difference, and Wilde’s split from her ex Jason Sudeikis . Thing got more complicated as their movie got closer to release, and wild rumors about drama on the set made their way online.

As previously mentioned, there were countless rumors about drama around the Don’t Worry Darling set– some of which were centered around Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde themselves and possible overlap with Jason Sudeikis . Perhaps the most popular rumored feud was between Wilde and Florence Pugh. Then there’s the drama surrounding Shia LaBeouf’s departure from the movie, as well as #SpitGate , where fans thought Styles spat on Chris Pine at the movie’s Venice premiere.