Dang, Zendaya Wore Millions In Bling For Her Latest Fashion Moment

Every time Zendaya steps on the red carpet you know it’s going to be a fashion moment, and this weekend we got not one, but four stunning looks from the two-time Emmy winner as she attend two award shows. While all her ensembles were dazzling, the Euphoria star’s SAG looks had an extra level of glamor to them, as a diamond expert explained just how much the two gorgeous Bulgari necklaces she rocked cost.

Zendaya seemed to channel Old Hollywood with her two SAG Awards looks after rocking two more edgy ensembles at the NAACP Image Awards . Her pink Valentino gown with roses all around the bottom and Giorgio Armani slip dress were stunning. However, if you take a closer look, both dresses are complemented by sparkling jewels around her neck, and according to diamond expert Steven Stone, they cost about $2.7 million altogether. Stone broke down the Dune star’s jewelry from the night with Crisscut Magazine (opens in new tab), explaining the detail in the Bulgari pieces, and just how much they cost, and I'm honestly stunned.

(Image credit: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

We’ll start with Zendaya’s beautiful Valentino pink gown, complimented by a princess-like Bulgari necklace. The necklace, as you can see in the photo, features three massive sones, which are tanzanite, morganite and aquamarine, it’s also surrounded by spinels and diamonds according to the jewelry expert. In total Stone estimated that the statement necklace is worth $2 million. This price tag seems outrageous, however, considering celebrities typically borrow their looks for carpets, and the Spider-Man: No Way Home star’s longstanding relationship with Bulgari, it makes sense that she’d rock such precious jewels.

Stone noted that Zendaya is a brand ambassador for Bulgari, and has been since 2020. He spoke about how this partnership has impacted the jewelry she wears, saying:

Working with one of the most luxurious jewelry houses comes with its perks and the actress frequently dazzles in the Italian jeweler's goods for her red carpet appearances.

However, Zendaya’s expensive jewelry didn’t stop on the red carpet. After she did the step and repeat, she changed into an Armani slip dress, and switched out her statement Bulgari necklace, for a choker by the same brand. Per Stone, the choker is worth about $700 thousand. While that’s no $2 million, it’s still stunningly expensive, and like the first necklace, this choker complimented her look perfectly. Luckily we got a good look at the jewels when the Dune: Part Two star got up to present with Paul Mescal.

(Image credit: Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In a pairing no one expected, but we all needed, the SAG Awards had Zendaya present with Paul Mescal. The actors are beloved by Gen Z and Millenials, and they are both praised for their sense of style, so putting them on stage was a dream come true, at least for me.

This on-stage moment also gave us an up-close look at Zendaya’s gorgeous choker. Stone explained that her second necklace was a chunky pink gold piece, that was “set with mother-of-pearl elements.” The massive jewel at the center is aquamarine, and he said it was set with diamonds. The colors of the piece perfectly matched her light pink, baby blue and black Armani slip, proving once again why she is one of the most fashionable celebrities .

Along with her fabulous jewelry and pastel gowns, Zendaya also rocked neutral glam, with pink eye shadow. She styled her bob in a way that really emphasized the Old Hollywood energy. If Zendaya’s SAG Awards looks proved anything, it’s that she’s all about the details, and she and her stylist create absolutely immaculate ensembles, expensive jewelry included.