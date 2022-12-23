Zendaya Debuted New Bob Haircut, And Celebs Are Loving It In The Comments

Gen Z loves The Rachel haircut , and now a queen of Gen Z, Zendaya, has debuted a similar do and a sick ‘90s outfit to go along with it. The two-time Emmy winner premiered this new bob haircut in an amazing video, and the internet can’t get enough of it.

After sharing a sweet sunset from the set of Dune 2 , and saying she’d be back on social media soon, Zendaya came flying back to the platform with a few amazing posts. This includes her latest Instagram post where the Euphoria star rocked a cropped white tee and a gorgeous black vest. However, the real star of the show was her new bob, the actress posed, tucking her hair behind her ears, while a camera flashed…and it’s iconic. Check it out:

The post has only been up for about a day, and everyone is already obsessed with the Dune cast member’s latest look. Along with over 8.6 million likes, celebrities are also swooning over Zendaya’s latest haircut in the comments.

Former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland commented:

Giving me 90’s grunge!

Her legendary trio, which also featured Beyoncé and Michelle Williams, was at its height in the ‘90s. Meaning, she’s the perfect person to make sure everyone knows Zendaya’s new do is highlighting all the 1990s realness.

Meanwhile, pop star Normani commented what I assume we’re all thinking:

😍😍😍😍

Storm Reid, who plays Zendaya’s sister on Euphoria, and literally looks like she could be the Spider-Man: No Way Home star’s sibling commented:

ridiculous 😍

Keshia Chanté, a singer and TV host, came up with a niche but fitting name for the energy Zendaya’s haircut and outfit is radiating, posting:

It’s giving Chic Baddie vibes 💅🏽

To top it off, fashion designer Vera Wang did not hold back her enthusiasm, commenting:

YOUCAPTUREITALL!!!!!!’ Anyway you are! XXV

Considering Wang is behind some of Zendaya’s iconic red carpet looks -- like two piece bright red custom look at the 2021 CFDA Awards , and the truly legendary emerald green dress the actress wore to the 2020 Emmys -- it makes sense that the designer would be so excited about the new hairdo.

While Zendaya has rocked red hair during multiple Spider-Man press tours, her phenomenal natural curls while filming Euphoria and Dune and epic daring looks on the cover of Vogue Italia , this bob is something we’ve never seen from the actress before. And let it be known, that when Zendaya changes something about her looks, the world notices.

This year a study named her the most fashionable celebrity of 2022 , meaning she was the most searched celeb when it came to her clothing, and it’s clear that the fashion choices she makes tend to impact the zeitgeist (like the Rachel haircut did in the ‘90s). The study found that people Googled Zendaya’s fashion the most, and were specifically interested in her red carpet looks. Personally, I really hope this bob makes an appearance on a carpet soon, because it would help the actress pull off an all-around look unlike anything she’s done before.