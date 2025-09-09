Daniel Craig Reveals The Knives Out Alum He’d Love To See Return For A Fourth Movie, And I’d Love For This To Happen

When Rian Johnson released Knives Out, it was something of a revelation. The writer/ director’s take, which is equal parts homage and subversion on the classic whodunit, was a smash hit. This lead to the movie getting the green light for not one, but two sequels out of the gate. The third entry in the franchise Wake Up Dead Man is set to arrive in theaters soon, ahead of it becoming available with a Netflix subscription, but one of the biggest questions won’t be whodunit. It will be, will there be more?

It’s unclear what the odds are of getting a fourth mystery with Benoit Blanc, aka Daniel Craig’s detective who has already joined the ranks of some of the greatest in the genre. If it does happen, the movie will have to collect another ensemble that is on par with the incredible casts of the first three movies Although, when asked by Variety which actor from the previous films he would like to see return, Craig did quickly come up with a name, saying…

Obviously, I have to say Jamie [Lee Curtis] because, otherwise, I’ll just get my teeth kicked in. Jamie would have to come back, for sure.

The cast of the three Benoit Blanc movies have been stellar, so seeing any of them return would be fantastic for the simple reason that they’re all great actors. Of course, Jamie Lee Curtis has indicated a willingness to return to Rian Johnson’s Knives Out universe, so Craig seemingly feels he has to pick her.

But let’s not pretend that seeing Jame Lee Curtis return, for whatever contrived reason one could come up with, wouldn’t be fantastic. She was stellar in Knives Out, and she was one of the characters who was especially good at not being impressed by Benoit Blanc. This would likely make her return especially exciting if it happened.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Of course, Daniel Craig follows his choice of Jamie Lee Curtis by saying that all of the casts are great and he would love to see them all return for a theoretical fourth movie. The Wake Up Dead Man cast is one to rival the others for star power, to be sure. It’s clear that Craig is as impressed with the casts in these movies as everybody else. He said…

All of them. It’s blissful. The first two were this thing we did. And then we did a third, and we got this lot. It’s like incredible. It’s unbelievable, you couldn’t wish for more.

The only thing left to wish for is more Benoit Blanc movies. I certainly hope we see more of them. One of the great things about a genre like the whodunit is that they really can go on forever. Based on the early response to Wake Up Dead Man is another great

I hope we see many more with even more incredible casts. And if they can figure out away for Jamie Lee Curtis, and maybe a few others, to return now and then, so much the better.