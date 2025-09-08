Wake Up Dead Man Trailer Shows More Of The New Cast, And I Think I Already Know Which Character Will End Up Being My Favorite

Benoit Blanc is back for another mystery, as Daniel Craig’s lovable (and now-wild-haired) sleuth returns in Wake Up Dead Man, the third entry in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out franchise. As is customary, he’ll be surrounded with an entirely new cast of characters (or more specifically, suspects). Up until this point, fans had only received small teases in regard to the new players on this board this time around. However, thanks to a new trailer, we have a somewhat better sense of these new faces, and I think I already have a favorite.

Wake Up Dead Man’s Trailer Sets Up A Mystery With Religious Implications

As revealed in this new trailer above, the third Knives Out film will see Blanc solve the murder of a priest and, as previously teased, this case is going to test Benoit like no other one ever has. Religious iconography was present in the Wake Up Dead Man teaser that dropped months ago, and this new trailer only expands upon. The gothic undertones are also present and appropriate for this holy (or unholy, depending on how you look at it) affair.

This new flick puts the detective among yet another assortment of interesting individuals, including Martha Delacroix (Glenn Close), Dr. Nat Sharp (Jeremy Renner), Rev. Jud Duplenticy (Josh O’Connor), Lee Ross (Andrew Scott), Simone Vivane (Cailee Spaeney), Vera Draven (Kerry Washington), Cy Draven (Daryl McCormack) and Samson Holt (Thomas Haden Church). And, per the trailer, the dead man at the center of the mystery is one Msgr. Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin).

What I like about this trailer is that it includes flashes of several of the characters’ personalities. Even if they don’t actually speak, passing glimpses even suggest the kind of demeanors these people have in the face of death. As always, Rian Johnson has put together a talented ensemble. Of course, these films usually have one standout star – aside from Daniel Craig – and there’s one that already has my attention.

There’s One Particular Wake Up Dead Man Star I Already Find Incredibly Amusing

Hollywood is filled with bright, young stars at the moment, and Josh O’Connor is definitely one of them. O’Connor made his big-screen breakthrough in the 2017 film God’s Own Country, though he later received greater acclaim (and Emmy and Golden Globe Awards) for his work on The Crown. The British star’s filmography has been growing, with strong films like Emma, Lee and Challengers under his belt. Now, it seems Knives Out 3 could be yet another solid showcase for him.

During the Wake Up trailer, Josh O’Connor’s Rev. Duplenticy has a few standout moments, and they left me chuckling. For instance, the sight of the young clergyman accidentally dropping an expletive in the presence of Martha Delacroix is so good. What also seems intriguing is the relationship between Duplenticy and Blanc, who seem to form a partnership of sorts, based on the trailer. Duplenticy’s uneasiness when faced with Blanc’s intensity is excellent, and his attempts to get answers out of the suspects looks hilarious, too.

It seems my theory that the Mastermind star could steal the movie isn’t unfounded, either. Amid early reactions to Wake Up Dead Man, his performance as Duplenticy has been praised by critics. While I try not to get too affected by early hype, this new trailer has me incredibly confident that O’Connor is going to run away with this 2025 Netflix release.

Of course, I’m looking forward to seeing how all of the cast members interact with each other. We’ll finally be able to see just that when Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery opens in select theaters starting on November 26 alongside other 2025 movie releases. The mystery flick will also be available to stream with a Netflix subscription starting on December 12.