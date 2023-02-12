Debunking The Spiciest Rumors About ‘The Flash’ Movie

Are Michael Keaton’s Batman and Sahsa Calle’s Supergirl scrapped from “The Flash?” Was the ending of “The Flash” initially supposed to set up “Zack Snyder’s Justice League 2?” Could Christian Bale’s Batman be in the movie? What if Warner Bros. doesn’t even release “The Flash” movie? There are a lot of juicy rumors floating around about Andy Muschietti’s “The Flash” (starring Ezra Miller), so our Head of Video, Hannah Saulic, sits down with our Managing Editor, Sean O'Connell, to address them in depth.

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro

01:08 - Rumor 1: Sasha Calle, Michael Keaton, Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot Have Been Cut From ‘The Flash’ Ending

03:40 - Rumor 2: ‘The Flash’ Had A Post-Credits Knightmare Scene That Led Into ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League 2’

07:13 - Rumor 3: Christian Bale Returning As Batman For ‘The Flash’ Cameo

12:37 - Rumor 4: Despite What Peter Safran Said, Ezra Miller Won’t Be The DCU’s Flash

16:40 - Rumor 5: ‘The Flash’ Movie Might Not Even Be Released

19:15 - The Spiciest Rumors About ‘The Flash’ Movie Post-Credits Scene