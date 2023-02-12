Debunking The Spiciest Rumors About ‘The Flash’ Movie
There are a lot of juicy rumors floating around about 'The Flash' movie, but most of them are incorrect.
Are Michael Keaton’s Batman and Sahsa Calle’s Supergirl scrapped from “The Flash?” Was the ending of “The Flash” initially supposed to set up “Zack Snyder’s Justice League 2?” Could Christian Bale’s Batman be in the movie? What if Warner Bros. doesn’t even release “The Flash” movie? There are a lot of juicy rumors floating around about Andy Muschietti’s “The Flash” (starring Ezra Miller), so our Head of Video, Hannah Saulic, sits down with our Managing Editor, Sean O'Connell, to address them in depth.
Video Chapters
00:00 - Intro
01:08 - Rumor 1: Sasha Calle, Michael Keaton, Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot Have Been Cut From ‘The Flash’ Ending
03:40 - Rumor 2: ‘The Flash’ Had A Post-Credits Knightmare Scene That Led Into ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League 2’
07:13 - Rumor 3: Christian Bale Returning As Batman For ‘The Flash’ Cameo
12:37 - Rumor 4: Despite What Peter Safran Said, Ezra Miller Won’t Be The DCU’s Flash
16:40 - Rumor 5: ‘The Flash’ Movie Might Not Even Be Released
19:15 - The Spiciest Rumors About ‘The Flash’ Movie Post-Credits Scene
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Hannah (she/her) is a producer, editor, director and host covering all things movies and TV. Proud member of House Tyrell and Gryffindor. Roy Kent energy.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.