Delroy Lindo Landed His First Oscar Nomination, But Denzel Washington Was Giving Him Flowers Weeks Beforehand

Delroy Lindo’s first Oscar nomination has been decades in the making, but the moment didn’t come out of nowhere for those who know him best. Weeks before the 2026 Academy Award nominations were announced, the Sinners star was already being publicly celebrated by one of his oldest friends and most respected peers, Denzel Washington.

That exchange took place during a special screening and panel for Sinners, moderated by Washington (via Deadline). The Training Day icon opened the night by asking the audience to stand and applaud Lindo, making it clear this was long overdue. Denzel spoke candidly about their early days training together in San Francisco and the lessons he absorbed simply by watching his Malcolm X co-star work. As he tells it:

First, a loaf of wheat bread, a jar of honey and a jar of peanut butter was all you need to survive. Second, that you need to act and analyze stuff… I saw Delroy and was like, ‘Whoa, OK, I have to go home and work.’ He’s one of the finest actors. There’s a purity to Delroy.

Washington went on to praise Lindo’s discipline, honesty, and lack of pretense, traits he says were evident even when they were young actors just trying to survive. According to Washington, the Get Shorty actor’s openness and refusal to filter himself weren’t weaknesses, but the foundation of his integrity as a performer.

The Congo alum responded by reflecting on how far back their bond goes, recalling conversations they had as young men standing on San Francisco street corners, talking about their futures. Lindo added:

I remember saying to you, ‘I don’t ever want to be in competition, man. There should be space for all of us.’ And I’ve maintained that ethos. To the extent you appreciate my work, right back at you, brother.

That mutual respect proved crucial during a low point in Lindo’s career. He shared a story about running into Washington in New York during a period when rejection was starting to wear him down. The Blood In, Blood Out veteran continued:

This man said to me, ‘Dee, don’t leave, man. You’re too good. This will turn around for you. Do not leave.’ That moment was the difference between staying in the game or leaving. Part of the reason that I hung in there was based on what you [Washington] told me.

That perseverance paid off with Ryan Coogler's Sinners, where Lindo delivers a career-defining performance as Delta Slim, a gifted blues musician crushed by racism, loss, and addiction. Though often labeled a horror film, the man behind Slim says the movie is doing something much deeper, and it's hard to argue with him.

The Ransom actor also revealed that some of his most powerful moments in the film nearly didn’t make the final cut, including an improvised scene that helped explain his character’s pain and self-medication. Coogler, he said, listened and collaborated rather than shutting down the idea.

With his first Oscar nomination secured, Lindo’s moment feels like it's finally here, even if it was a long time coming, as the industry is finally catching up. And long before awards voters weighed in, Denzel Washington was already making sure his friend got the flowers he deserved.

Sinners is streaming for anyone with an HBO Max subscription. The film is one of the best black horror movies in recent memory, and it's worth checking out for Lindo’s powerhouse performance.