Could Former Spouses Charlie Sheen And Denise Richards Reconcile? Here’s What Insiders Say

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards have seen their share of ups and downs over the years. The two stars – who were married from 2002 to 2006 – notably experienced a number of relationship issues, which ultimately led to their breakup. More recently, it would appear that the two are on somewhat better terms, and Richards and Sheen even just reunited on the red carpet for the release of the latter’s docuseries. So, given this positive energy, could the two reconcile? Well, sources are sharing thoughts on the notion of a reconciliation.

As of this writing, neither Denise Richards (54) nor Charlie Sheen (60) have confirmed or denied any kind of romantic relationship developing between them. Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, however, recently spoke to a confident, though, who suggests that there are indeed some sparks being ignited. Apparently, Sheen and Richards have allegedly been spending a significant amount of time together as of late:

They’ve been on a few dates. It’s not official, but they’re closer than they’ve been in years.

Years ago, Sheen and Richards’ marriage ultimately took a negative turn due to the former’s reported issues with drugs and alcohol. Richards also accused Sheen of threatening violence against her and, eventually, she filed for divorce in 2005. Even after their split was finalized in 2006, though, Sheen and Richards engaged in a lengthy custody battle over their two daughters, Sami and Lola. In the years since the legal and marital drama, both Richards and Sheen have shared positive thoughts about each other.

More recently, purported friends of the Good Advice co-stars claim that they’re currently “taking it slow.” Despite that, per a red carpet insider, it was hard to deny the “chemistry” that the two stars had when they appeared in public together days ago. As for what’s reportedly drawing Richards back to her ex-husband, a source says she's taken by the person he’s become:

He’s sober, focused on his kids, and she’s rediscovering the side of him she first fell for.

The past several years have seen Charlie Sheen maintain sobriety and overcome drug addiction. Sheen has also been raising twin sons Max and Bob while his other ex-wife, Brooke Mueller, has reportedly been dealing with personal issues. Sheen has also continued to take on work as an actor, with one of his biggest gigs in recent years being the sitcom Bookie, which reunited him with Chuck Lorre of Two and a Half Men.

Denise Richards, meanwhile, has recently been contending with more reported marriage issues. Earlier this summer, Aaron Phypers, Richards’ husband, filed for divorce from her, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Richards was later granted a restraining order from Phypers, who she accused of committing domestic violence on multiple occasions. Phypers denied the claims and, in turn, he accused Richards of being addicted to Vicodin and being under the influence of drugs while driving with their daughter, Eloise, in the car.

While the Real Housewives alum sorts through her legal issues with Aaron Phypers, though, reports seem to point to her, at the very least, being on solid footing with Charlie Sheen. Richards and Sheen may have had their issues but, in several cases during the past several years, they’ve seemingly had each other’s backs. Still, it remains to be seen whether that cordial dynamic will actually blossom into another full-blown romance for the two exes.

See Richards and Sheen share insight into their relationship and more in the two-part docuseries aka Charlie Sheen. The doc will be available for Netflix subscription holders starting on September 10.