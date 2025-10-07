‘He’s Almost Killed Me So Many Damn Times’: Denise Richards Testifies About Aaron Phypers As They Reunite In Court

As of late, Denise Richards and her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, have been tied up in legal matters. Back in July, Phypers (53) filed for divorce from Richards (54) after nearly seven years of marriage. Richards was eventually granted a restraining order against her spouse, who she accused of abusive behavior. Since then, Phypers has also leveled claims against his wife, making allegations involving addiction and more. Richards and Phypers reunited in court this week, where the former made additional claims.

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers, who tied the knot in 2018, met in court this week for a hearing related to the temporary restraining order the former was issued, per People. The hearing also reportedly contended with Phypers surrendering her firearms. Richards reportedly detailed several purported instances in which Phypers would threaten her with violence. The Real Housewives alum even went as far as to allege that her spouse tried to kill her:

[He] would often threaten to throw me through the windows and off balconies. He’s almost killed me so many damn times.

When Richards initially made the claims against Phypers, a few photos also surfaced, and those pictures showed her with a black eye. In addition to making claims about physical abuse, the media personality has also alleged that Phypers was verbally abusive towards her. Richards shared more alleged details about her domestic dynamics with her husband, as she specifically recalled one supposed encounter that occurred shortly after she’d had cosmetic surgery:

He got very angry at me and volatile, he got very close to me. I had just recovered from a full facelift and I still had stitches behind my ears, and I felt extremely vulnerable. He would get as close as a couple of inches from my face. He would grab my arms and he would yell, call me names

In the time since Phypers filed for divorce, insiders have dropped claims about the “toxic” nature of his relationship with Richards. Sources alleged that the couple had “been having trouble for some time” and that by the time of the divorce filing, “all they were doing was fighting.” When it came to the filing, what allegedly served as the straw that broke the camel’s back was an argument, during which both Richards and Phypers “basically were like ‘fuck you.’” Richards also had this to say about their issues amid the hearing:

Emotionally, it was hard for me to understand. Especially with having what he has done for a living, working in the wellness space, that he would know how much that this would affect me emotionally too. And it just made me feel vulnerable, it made me feel scared, it made me feel sad. It made me feel intimidated by him. He’s very big. I’m a lot smaller than him.

Prior to the hearing, Aaron Phypers accused Denise Richards of being untruthful, as he claimed she “conjured up” false allegations against him. Phypers also alleged that Richards has battled substance abuse and even “struggled with an addiction to Vicodin.” Additionally, Phypers claimed he “witnessed her pass out from substances — putting herself and others in danger, including while driving with our daughter” (14-year old Eloise).

This isn’t the first highly publicized divorce that Denise Richards has been involved in, as she was previously engaged in proceedings with former spouse, Charlie Sheen (who she’s now friendly with). It remains to be seen whether the divorce between Richards – who’s since begun filming RHOBH again – and Aaron Phypers is as drawn out as her first divorce.