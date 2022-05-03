Olivia Wilde Shares Sweet Message And BTS Look At Chris Pine In Don't Worry Darling After The First Trailer Drops

Olivia Wilde has become an accomplished multihyphenate over the years, making her mark as a director with the acclaimed teen comedy Booksmart. Anticipation for her next feature Don’t Worry Darling has been steadily building, partly thanks to the killer cast she assembled. And after the first trailer dropped, Wilde shared a sweet message and behind the scenes look at Chris Pine in the movie.

The marketing campaign for Don’t Worry Darling has officially kicked off, with the first trailer arriving shortly after Olivia Wilde’s recent presentation at CinemaCon. To celebrate, the actress-director shared a sweet message to fans, as well as the movie’s cast and crew. Check out the Instagram post below, which features Wonder Woman actor Chris Pine.

Talk about excitement. You can see how thrilled Olivia Wilde is to finally share some of Don’t Worry Darling to audiences ahead of the movie’s release this fall. And it sounds like Chris Pine is going to be giving a particularly great performance in the mysterious psychological thriller. And given the pedigree of the movie’s cast, smart money says he won’t be the only one. I’m looking at you, Florence Pugh .

While Olivia Wilde proved her abilities as a filmmaker in Booksmart, it looks like Don’t Worry Darling is going to be a much bigger project in regards to scope, budget, and cast. The first trailer showed a stunning desert location, car chases, steamy scenes with Florence Pugh and Harry Styles , and more. As a reminder, you can watch the intriguing limited footage below,

It looks like Don’t Worry Darling is definitely going to keep audiences on their toes, as the project seems to be playing within a few different genres. But horror fans will be thrilled to see Midsommar’s Florence Pugh flexing those muscles again. This is especially true for a scene from the trailer which shows her looking up at someone seemingly falling from a great height. Someone bring out the giant hammer!

Not all of the buzz surrounding Don’t Worry Darling is focused on the upcoming movie’s merits. Olivia Wilde went viral when she was seemingly served legal papers in the midst of her presentation about the movie at CinemaCon. Additionally, fans are invested in the project due to Wilde’s romantic relationship to star Harry Styles . But that doesn’t seem to be stopping her from enjoying the thrill of releasing the movie’s first trailer to the masses.

From the looks of it, Don’t Worry Darling is set in the 1950s, and follows a young couple (Florence Pugh and Harry Styles) who seemingly have an idyllic life. But the company that Styles’ character Jack is working for definitely seems insidious. The cast includes Chris Pine, Nick Kroll, Gemma Chan, Olivia Wilde herself , and even burlesque icon Dita Von Teese.