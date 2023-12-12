Dune: Part Two’s Runtime May Have Been Revealed, And It’s Reportedly Long AF

While superhero projects continue to be produced in quick succession, there are a few other major franchises in play. Case in point: Denis' Villeneuve's Dune, which was a wild hit when it arrived in theaters 2021. Moviegoers have not-so-patiently been waiting for the sequel, although Dune 2 was delayed as a result of the strikes. But that upcoming movie is nearly here, with Dune: Part Two's runtime allegedly revealed. And it sounds like Chalamet's sequel is long AF.

What we know about Dune: Part Two is fairly limited, although those who have read the titular novel have some clues about what's going to go down when it returns to theaters. And according to a report on Twitter, this sci-fi blockbuster is clocking in at a whopping 166 minutes aka over two and a half hours long. So everyone better prepare their bladder for a long night at the movies.

While this is still a rumor at this point, a long runtime for Dune: Part Two makes alot of sense. The first movie set up the conflict on Arrakis, but we'll see all-out war in the sequel. In addition to the narrative and story being explored by Dune 2's cast, there will also be plenty of action sequences to pad the runtime.

The reported time for Dune 2 made its way onto Twitter, with the data reportedly gathered from a Japanese film regulator. It remains to be seen if these reports are accurate, but it sounds like Timothée Chalamet's return as Paul Atreides might be a long one.

While we wait for official confirmation about the movie's runtime and contents, the trailer for Dune: Part Two teased the sci-fi adventure that'll come when it finally arrived in theaters. The footage shows Paul riding a Sandworm, which seems like just the tip of the iceberg regarding what Denis Villeneuve has up his sleeve for the highly anticipated blockbuster.

On top of seeing the battle for Arrakis play out before our eyes, the new Dune movie will also expand its narrative and welcome some new characters into the fold. Zendaya's Chani will go from a cameo to a major player, and we'll also meet the likes of Florence Pugh's Princess Irulan, Christopher Walken's Emperor, and Austin Butler's Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen.

With the sequel hitting theaters in March, the marketing campaign for Dune: Part Two is likely going to hear up-- presumably with the A-list cast doing a ton of press. While the project was completed, the studio's decision to delay it seemingly had to do with the actors not being able to do promote new movies in the mist of the strike. And smart money says plenty of folks will be re-watching the the 2021 Dune (which is available with a Max subscription).

Dune: Part Two is currently expected to hit theaters on March 1st, 2024.