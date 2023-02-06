Dwayne Johnson Had A Funny Exchange With The Paramedics When They Called Him At 3 A.M. About His Mom’s Car Crash

Dwayne Johnson is well known for his active social media presence, which sees him share updates on facets of his professional and personal lives. Unfortunately, last week, he shared a particularly scary update in regard to the latter. Johnson revealed that his mother was in a serious car crash and included a chilling photo. Thankfully, his mama survived the ordeal and, at the time, the A-lister stated that she’d be evaluated. The star has since provided another update on her status and, while doing so, he revealed that he had a funny exchange with paramedics when they called him about his mom’s crash at 3 in the morning.

Numerous stars gathered at the Crypto.com Arena for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles last night, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was among those who attended. While making the rounds on the red carpet, he was asked about his mother, Ata Johnson, and confirmed that she’s doing well following the crash on Thursday night. The Red Notice alum revealed that he was a bit nervous about getting a family-related call during the early hours of the morning. However, it sounds like the tension was eased when he got on the phone with a paramedic, who made a cheeky remark about is mother:

She’s doing really good, I appreciate that. … It was a scary moment. It was 3 a.m. when I got that phone call. You know when my phone rings at 3 a.m. and it's a family member, it's not good. Luckily, she had the wits about her to call. She put the paramedics on [the phone], and I said, ‘Hello, this is Dwayne Johnson' and the paramedic says, 'Oh, I know. She's been telling us she's The Rock's mom.

As Dwayne Johnson mentioned during his interview with ET, many know the scary feeling of getting woken up in the middle of the night due to a family-centric phone call. One’s fear would likely also increase upon learning that a parent has been involved in a dangerous situation. However, 74-year-old Ata Johnson seemed to be incredibly lucid and witty following her vehicular situation. Honestly, I think that if many of us had been in her position, we’d have also mentioned the fact that we’re related to one of the most recognizable people on the planet.

In his initial post about the crash, The Rock referred to his mother as “a survivor,” noting that she was able to withstand “lung cancer, tough marriage, [and] head on collision with a drunk driver” over the years. His mother’s safety seems to be a top priority for him now, especially since she’s his only living parent. His father – wrestling icon Rocky Johnson – passed away from a pulmonary embolism in January 2020, just days before Dwayne was set to start filming Netflix’s Red Notice . The younger Johnson has been candid about his “complicated” relationship with his dad , and much of it has been chronicled on his autobiographical dramedy series, Young Rock.

Dwayne Johnson is certainly making his parents proud these days, as he continues to crank out massive movies. More recently, he’s been working on Red One , a Christmas movie he’ll co-lead with Chris Evans . The action movie also sees J.K. Simmons playing a ripped version of Santa Claus . And when he’s not working, the entertainer continues to be one of the most generous stars in Hollywood. From gifting a family a puppy and giving his truck to a Navy vetera n, the star seemingly knows no bounds when it comes to being kind.

That giving spirit also extends to his mother, who he bought a home for . It’s safe to assume that Ata Johnson appreciates everything that her son does for her and loves that he shows such concern for her. Considering his actions and how close they are, I can see why she’d be eager to tell paramedics (or anyone for that matter) that she’s the mama of The Rock.