In the world of celebrity fashion , trends that involve sheer clothes , corsets and even things like chainmail are very popular. They’re iconic, and many celebs have shared their unique takes on them. Recently, I’ve seen a few people jump on a totally different trend, though: “Bird.” Yes, you read that right: birds are a new red carpet fad, and we can thank Rosalía and a few of the newest Hunger Games stars for it.

Earlier this week, Whitney Peak made waves when she wore a gown to the premiere of the book-to-screen adaptation of Sunrise on the Reaping that featured a white bird flying off her shoulder . The gorgeous blue Robert Wun gown and that white bird that got in Jesse Plemons way really got people talking. And then, a few days later, Rosalía showed up to the Los40 Music Awards wearing this:

(Image credit: Photo by Xavi Torrent/WireImage)

Fittingly, this dress is by the same designer who made Peak’s gown, per W . The lovely white dress and the white bird fascinator are from Robert Wun’s fall 2026 couture collection. And hilariously enough, Peak’s dress originally had two birds, one being a fascinator on the model’s head and the other being attached to her shoulder.

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Luke Meagher pointed this out on Instagram too, as he wondered why Peak only had one of the two birds her dress had when it was featured on a runway. He also explained that the birds could have gotten separated because Rosalía seemingly had the other one. In response to all that, the Sunrise on the Reaping actress took to her IG story to repost the video about the two birds and write:

[Rosalía] they got us

Well, we did get them, and now I’d like to see where these birds pop up next. Clearly, they’re a hot commodity and a lovely fashion statement.

However, I’d like to point out that these are not the only two bird-themed looks we’ve seen this week.

At the same event where Peak wore her gown with the flying bird, her Sunrise on the Reaping co-star, Mckenna Grace, also donned a dress with big bird energy. Well, I should say big Mockingjay energy. That’s because, to close out her iconic run of Hunger Games- themed outfits , she wore a dress that resembled the winged gown Katniss wore in Catching Fire and featured full-sized, feather-covered wings that ran down her arms.

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So, clearly, birds are having a moment on the red carpet. Now, as we close out the 2026 movie schedule, I’ll be curious to see if other celebs hop on this trend. Clearly, it's a stunning one, as Peak, Rosalía and Grace all made big splashes with their outfits, and I’d be so curious to see how other celebs can work birds into their red carpet fits.