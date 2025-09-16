Critics Have Seen A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, And They Agree Margot Robbie’s Romantic Fantasy Is ‘Lacking That Spark’
New movie opens September 19.
Margot Robbie had audiences cheering and dressing in pink a couple of years ago in Barbie, and after a brief hiatus — during which she had her first baby — she is back and ready to hit the 2025 movie calendar with A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. Colin Farrell co-stars as David who comes together with Robbie’s Sarah for a … well, the title says it all. Ahead of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’s release date, critics were able to screen the romantic fantasy, and they seem to agree that something is lacking.
The film, directed by Kogonada, is highly anticipated as Margot Robbie’s first role post-Barbie, and she’s described it as “one of the most magical experiences of my life.” Are critics feeling the magic? IndieWire’s Ryan Lattanzio is decidedly not, as he gives the movie a D+, calling it “embarrassingly earnest and sentimental” and saying the leads have as much chemistry as two walls that happen to be facing each other. Lattanzio continues:
Brian Truitt of USA TODAY rates it 2 out of 4 stars, saying the premise looks good on paper, but the movie loses its interesting story material when it goes all in on Sarah and David’s romance. Don’t feel bad about skipping this one, Truitt says, writing:
Witney Seibold of SlashFilm gives A Big Bold Beautiful Journey 4.5 stars out of 10, saying it's not a terrible film, but it's not mature enough to understand the machinations of the human heart. The critic says:
Pete Hammond of Deadline says the bones of a classic love story are there, but the heart just isn’t beating enough. Hammond says he “really wanted to like this one a lot more than I did,” and continues:
Mae Abdulbaki of ScreenRant rates it a 4 out of 10, calling it “a study in manufactured sentimentality.” The critic says A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is a “long, arduous” film that will leave audiences feeling hollow. Abdulbaki continues:
These reactions are no doubt disappointing for those who were excited to see Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie come together in her return to the big screen. However, don’t let critics keep you from the theater if this is one you’re interested in. A Big Bold Beautiful Journey hits theaters on Friday, September 19.
