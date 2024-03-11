Emily Blunt’s Futuristic Dress Was Confusing The Heck Out Of Oscars Watchers. Her Stylist Explains Those ‘Floating Shoulders’

The Oscars have always been a grand stage for fashion as much as they are for film, blending the artistry of cinema with the innovative spirit of fashion design. The 2024 Academy Award ceremony was no exception. As the 2024 Oscar nominees and guests walked the carpet, stars like Anya Taylor-Joy, Zendaya, and more dazzled the audience as they paraded down the red carpet. Their outfits ranged from timelessly elegant to boldly avant-garde, impressing fans and fashion experts and occasionally bewildering them. Among the standout moments was Emily Blunt's futuristic dress, featuring 'floating shoulders' that confused the heck out of several Oscar viewers. However, her stylist has since offered an enlightening explanation for the daring design.

The Oppenheimer cast member might not have been one of the night's big winners , snagging the Best Supporting Actress Award. Still, Blunt did show off her impeccable red carpet taste and grace, choosing this occasion to don a Schiaparelli gown that seemed to defy the laws of physics itself. The garment featured what appeared to be shoulders that stood above her shoulders, a design so futuristic and unusual that it sent social media into a frenzy. Admirers and fashion enthusiasts turned to X (formerly Twitter) to express their confusion. One viewer with the username @EVargasTV wrote:

Emily Blunt is a gorgeous woman…but can someone explain the shoulders of her dress tonight? #Oscars2024

Following this, another tweet echoed the sentiment, highlighting the distraction caused by the unique design. @sillalouwho commented:

I’m so distracted by the shoulders on Emily Blunt’s dress. 😬 #Oscars

The elegant dress's shoulder design reminded many of hoverboards and futuristic cities. Filmmaker and writer Jessica Ellis had straightforward but appropriate questions about the dress, writing:

Emily Blunt debuting a hoverdress. It’s very pretty but why is it levitating off her shoulders???

Viewer @BJEvans_USAV was fascinated by the look. She posted:

Is anyone else as fascinated by Emily Blunt's dress as I am? Why won't her straps sit on her shoulders?! #Oscars2024 #Oscars

Emily Blunt's gown wasn't the only one featuring the now much-discussed 'floating shoulders.' Florence Pugh, known for her bold fashion choices during the Dune 2 press tour and Blunt's co-star in Oppenheimer, also turned heads in a stunning silver Del Core dress featuring the same intriguing shoulder design. However, Pugh's outfit received less spotlight, probably due to her having fewer moments in front of the camera during the event.

Jessica Paster, Blunt's long-time stylist of 18 years, shared insights with Vanity Fair on the selection process that led to this eye-catching choice. The final decision was made from three potential outfits after a last-minute fitting on Sunday morning. Each dress brought something unique to the table, Paster explained:

Sometimes we don't play it safe. At this point of years of being with Emily, we can go have fun with fashion. Did I know that people were going to talk about the shoulder? Absolutely. Do I care what anybody else has to say? Absolutely not. Me? I think that people that know fashion, like fashion, like things that are interesting, were going to like it and I know the people that like some things that are very classic were not going to like it. At the end of the day, she looked absolutely beautiful. It was such a beautiful dress.