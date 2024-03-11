Emily Blunt’s Futuristic Dress Was Confusing The Heck Out Of Oscars Watchers. Her Stylist Explains Those ‘Floating Shoulders’
“Did I know that people were going to talk about the shoulder? Absolutely."
The Oscars have always been a grand stage for fashion as much as they are for film, blending the artistry of cinema with the innovative spirit of fashion design. The 2024 Academy Award ceremony was no exception. As the 2024 Oscar nominees and guests walked the carpet, stars like Anya Taylor-Joy, Zendaya, and more dazzled the audience as they paraded down the red carpet. Their outfits ranged from timelessly elegant to boldly avant-garde, impressing fans and fashion experts and occasionally bewildering them. Among the standout moments was Emily Blunt's futuristic dress, featuring 'floating shoulders' that confused the heck out of several Oscar viewers. However, her stylist has since offered an enlightening explanation for the daring design.
The Oppenheimer cast member might not have been one of the night's big winners, snagging the Best Supporting Actress Award. Still, Blunt did show off her impeccable red carpet taste and grace, choosing this occasion to don a Schiaparelli gown that seemed to defy the laws of physics itself. The garment featured what appeared to be shoulders that stood above her shoulders, a design so futuristic and unusual that it sent social media into a frenzy. Admirers and fashion enthusiasts turned to X (formerly Twitter) to express their confusion. One viewer with the username @EVargasTV wrote:
Following this, another tweet echoed the sentiment, highlighting the distraction caused by the unique design. @sillalouwho commented:
The elegant dress's shoulder design reminded many of hoverboards and futuristic cities. Filmmaker and writer Jessica Ellis had straightforward but appropriate questions about the dress, writing:
Viewer @BJEvans_USAV was fascinated by the look. She posted:
Emily Blunt's gown wasn't the only one featuring the now much-discussed 'floating shoulders.' Florence Pugh, known for her bold fashion choices during the Dune 2 press tour and Blunt's co-star in Oppenheimer, also turned heads in a stunning silver Del Core dress featuring the same intriguing shoulder design. However, Pugh's outfit received less spotlight, probably due to her having fewer moments in front of the camera during the event.
Jessica Paster, Blunt's long-time stylist of 18 years, shared insights with Vanity Fair on the selection process that led to this eye-catching choice. The final decision was made from three potential outfits after a last-minute fitting on Sunday morning. Each dress brought something unique to the table, Paster explained:
As the fashion world continues to digest and discuss the array of looks from the Oscars 2024, it's clear that Emily Blunt's choice, expertly guided by Jessica Paster, will remain a highlight of the evening. Fans of the Devil Wears Prada star can catch her in Oppenheimer, which is available for streaming with a Peacock subscription. Don’t forget to look at our 2024 movie schedule to find out what's coming soon to a theater near you.
