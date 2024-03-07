Florence Pugh Shared A Final Dune 2 Press Look And It's A 10

Dune: Part Two has given sci-fi fans a lot of things in just a few days. Not only do we now have the first blockbuster of 2024 in the “fun as hell” sequel that Christopher Nolan compared to The Empire Strikes Back , but we, of course, have gotten some stunning fashion moments from stars like Florence Pugh, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, and Timothée Chalamet as they globe trotted to promote their new hit. Now, Pugh has shared a final Dune 2 press look, and it’s definitely a solid 10.

What Final Dune: Part Two Press Look Did Florence Pugh Share?

It’s obvious that Florence Pugh is having a major career moment right now, as the Oscar nominee (for Little Women in 2020) has been in one buzzed about, critically acclaimed, bonafide hit after another for several years running now. With that has come a number of fashionable and frequently sheer looks from the Oppenheimer cast member that have started and kept people talking, including when she shocked many by freeing her nipples in a gorgeous sheer Valentino gown.

Her press tour for Dune: Part Two has been no less of a style revelation, as well, seeing as how she’s given fans look after look that has been more glorious than the last one. This now includes the fit for her last premiere:

A post shared by Florence Pugh (@florencepugh) A photo posted by on

WOW. I mean, just WOWZERS, right? She is, of course, correct that this is a very Princess Irulan appropriate style, and she does look positively regal. The slicked back hair; the nails, the flowy, pleated top with side boob; the freakin’ eye makeup! Everything is perfect and, as usual, the equally “cool” and “cute” Zendaya fan is giving us exactly what we need.

As noted, however, the MCU’s new Black Widow/ Thunderbolts cast member is far from the only Dune 2 star to bring it when it comes to walking the red carpet for their mega-hit. Rebecca Ferguson went stunningly goth for the same New York City premiere event that saw Pugh pull out her above look. Zendaya has been on a roll as a total fashion icon lately, with everything from a cool, white “spiral” dress, to a daring C3PO adjacent body suit , and even matching with Chalamet and freaking fans out .