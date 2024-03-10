Anya Taylor-Joy, Zendaya And More Were Dazzling At The 2024 Oscars As Sparkly Outfits Shined On The Red Carpet

As the 2024 Oscar nominees and guests walked the red carpet before this year’s ceremony, it became abundantly clear that sparkles were going to have a major moment. From Zendaya's pink off-the-shoulder black and pink moment to Anya Taylor-Joy's angelic silver gown to America Ferrera's Barbiecore dress, dazzling outfits were the highlight this year, and we need to talk about it.

Zendaya

After killing it on the Dune: Part Two press tour -- I mean she wore an incredible robot-inspired outfit at one point for heaven's sake -- Zendaya, one of our most fashionable celebrities, slayed the Oscars red carpet wearing Armani Privé and Bulgari jewelry, per E! News.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Keeping it in the Dune: Part Two cast, Anya Taylor-Joy also sparkled on the carpet wearing Dior Haute Couture, per Red Carpet Fashion Awards. The look featured gorgeous silver pedals down the skirt, and she complimented the gown with a lovely silver necklace.

America Ferrera

Taking a page directly out of her Barbie castmates' playbook, America Ferrera hopped on the Barbiecore trend, wearing a dazzling pink Versace chainmail dress, per People.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

The Holdovers is no doubt one of Da'Vine Joy Randolph's best movies, and this Oscar winner rocked a sparkling Louis Vuitton powder blue gown, per ET, perfect to accept her trophy for her performance in the acclaimed drama. She truly shined!

Colman Domingo

Nominated for Rustin, Colman Domingo walked the Oscars red carpet in a black Louis Vuitton suit. As always, he was super classy, and he added his spin to a classic look by rocking a sparkling bowtie that matched the buttons on his double-breasted suit.

Issa Rae

Wearing AMI Paris, per E! News, Barbie's Issa Rae took the carpet in a stunning black sparkly dress with a plunging neckline and a high slit. I think it's safe to say this is a look President Barbie would approve of.

Gabrielle Union

A power couple in real life and on the red carpet, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attended the Oscars in fashion. Most notably, the Bring It On actress wore a Carolina Herrera PF24 dress, per E! News, that looked like it was made of diamonds. She paired them with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Overall, these two shined on the carpet.

Lupita Nyong'o

Also wearing Armani Privé, per E! News, Lupita Nyong'o rocked a stunning light blue sparkly gown that was reminiscent of the dress she wore when she won her Oscar in 2014.

The 12 Years a Slave star, who won in 2014, was there to help announce the Best Supporting Actress award by speaking about Da'Vine Joy Randolph (who was also wearing a matching dress).

Emily Blunt

Representing the Oppenheimer cast and celebrating her Best Supporting Actress nomination, Emily Blunt dazzled in a Schiaparelli gown, per People. Her champagne-colored dress was complimented with silver detailing and jewelry from Tiffany & Co. Plus, her hubby John Krasinski was styling right next to her in a matching suit.

Michelle Yeoh

A year after Michelle Yeoh's historic Oscars win for Everything Everywhere All At Once, she sparkled on this year's red carpet in a custom Balenciaga Couture dress, per Harper's Bazaar. The two-toned sparkling gown was fit for a queen, and she paired it with black opera gloves and statement earrings. Overall, it was the perfect follow-up to her iconic look from the 2023 awards.

Overall, these stars and more were literally and figuratively shining at the 2024 Oscars!