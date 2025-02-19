Emily Blunt And John Krasinski’s Love Story Sounds Just Like A Rom-Com. Well, Except For The ‘Oh Sh—'
When John Met Emily.
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are just one of those couples you can’t help but love. Based on the story of how they first met, it sounds like they feel the same about each other. Very rarely are celebrities allowed “meet cutes” due to all of the media attention, but the A Quiet Place stars’ romance sounds straight from some of the best rom-coms of all time. Well, except for the expletive that was dropped.
For both The Devil Wears Prada actress and The Office alum, their romance came out of nowhere. Yet about 10 months after meeting, they were engaged (with a little help from Blunt’s cooking skills). When asked by People how he knew Blunt was the one, Krasinski didn’t hesitate, saying:
I’m quite literally swooning. It turns out love at first sight is real, and it’s a total epiphany. I just imagine a spotlight and a chorus of cherubs suddenly appear. Just don't expect them to say, "Oh shit" too.
Luckily for the IF actor, his future wife felt the same way at that moment. A few years ago, the Oppenheimer actress recalled the same sweet story for People, but with one small additional detail:
Even though she was thriving in her single era, all it took was a single moment. That’s how you know true love is real. The Sicario actress later added she knew he was the one “disarmingly soon” into their relationship.
Clearly their feelings were very strong and genuine, and it had nothing to do with either person’s high profile status. Blunt even said she was only vaguely familiar with Krasinski when they met, not even having seen the U.S. version of The Office. However, she did admit to binge watching several seasons of the Emmy-winning workplace comedy after their initial connection. I’m sure her husband’s performance as the funny and sweet salesman Jim Halpert only helped his case. Although fans to this day are still upset to find out the Something Borrowed actor is not married to Pam’s actress, Jenna Fischer, in real life.
Thankfully, despite some wild rumors from a misinterpreted lip reading, this duo was meant to last. I love how they still keep the romance alive after all this time, whether it’s by sneaking into a movie theater or simply sharing a drink after a long day at work. The Hollywood power couple will celebrate their 15th marriage anniversary this year, and everyone deserves a partner who looks at them the way Krasinski looks at his wife after all these years. Based on their stories, it's still like the day they first met.
Honestly, I can’t blame him. The Fall Guy actress is so stunning, smart, and funny that even after finally securing the title as People’s Sexiest Man Alive, people still think Emily Blunt's out of his league. Regardless, I think they complement each other well and seem to be the perfect match. I just hope that one day they make an actual rom-com together, because unfortunately, I am not a fan of scary movies like A Quiet Place. Cheers to the happy couple, though!
