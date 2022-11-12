Emily Blunt Shared A Funny Take On John Krasinski Possibly Being Named Sexiest Man Alive After Co-Star Chris Evans Got The Title

There’s a surprising number of comparisons that can be made between this year’s sexiest man alive Chris Evans and The Office star John Krasinski. They’re both from Boston. They have both worked with Emily Blunt. They have both played members of the Fantastic Four. And they both auditioned for Captain America, with Evans getting the role, and Krasinski still feeling the sting of rejection a little bit. Now, following Evans being crowned sexiest man alive, his co-star and Krasinski’s wife Emily Blunt weighed in on the possibility of her hubby being the next sexiest man alive, which would add another bullet point to the list of the actors’ similarities.

While chatting with ET , the actress was asked about her husband possibly being named the sexiest man alive next. She excitedly responded saying if it happened they would “own it, with wallpaper all over our house.”

I love that the actress would be the number one fan of her husband earning the title of sexiest man alive. While Evans has been extremely humble and a bit shy about his title, it sounds like the couple would take the title and share it with pride. I mean who wouldn’t want their husband to be named People’s sexist man alive? Also, given Blunt and Krasinskis’ amazing sense of humor as a couple, I’m sure it would be an entertaining year of humble bragging from the two.

As for Evans, he has connections to the Blunt-Krasinski household, which is why Blunt knew about his title before the rest of us. He just worked with the actress on the upcoming film Pain Hustlers. He also co-starred with The Office star in a hilarious Hyundai Super Bowl commercial back in 2020 where they got to show off their Boston accents. Due to the fact they all know each other, Blunt offered her take on how Evans reacted to his new moniker, saying:

I think he was a bit embarrassed but sort of secretly thrilled. Who wouldn't be thrilled?

Blunt’s response adds to the list of big names who have had A+ reactions to Evans’ new title. Taika Waititi, Justin Long and Simu Liu all left memorable comments on the Knives Out actor’s post. Also, fellow sexiest man alive Paul Rudd, along with Evan's Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner posted their support for their pal as well. So, while Evans may be a bit shy about his title, his famous friends are doing the bragging for him through their hilarious comments and congratulatory posts.

When it comes to Krasinski, I could totally see him nabbing the title from People at some point. It’s unclear if he’ll reprise his role as Reed Richards in any upcoming Marvel movies . However, if he were to continue in the MCU he could reach a larger audience, and show everyone he has what it takes to be the leader of the Fantastic Four, and the sexiest man alive.

