Find You A Partner Who Looks At You Like John Krasinski Looks At Emily Blunt

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have been absolute couple goals since they started dating in 2008. Not only are they both gorgeous people in their own right but, together, they're downright unstoppable. They've made two films together and kept all of our spirits up with Some Good News during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple are constantly gushing over each other in interviews and in a recent video, you can see just how much Krasinski adores his wife. (And yeah, you'll wish you had someone who looks at you that way.)

The duo recently attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards together and walked the red carpet. Entertainment Tonight caught a special moment when emily Blunt posed for the cameras while John Krasinski looked on adoringly. He is clearly so in love with his wife, and it’s so adorable. At one point, the Office alum whispered something to Blunt that made her laugh. It was a cute exchange and provides further proof that even after over 15 years together, this couple is beyond happy. See the charming video below:

Aren’t they so cute? I can’t help but be obsessed! And that's not to even mention how stunning they both look on the red carpet. The Golden Globe-winning actress rocked a show-stopping Oscar de la Renta sheer mermaid gown, complimented by a stunning ruby necklace. Her hubby also looked dapper in his pinstriped black suit that complimented her look well. The couple was there to celebrate the starlet's nomination for The English, a series that's currently streaming for Amazon Prime subscription holders.

This isn’t the first time the duo has given us adorable couple moments. They have both recounted the swoon-worthy story about how they met -- and dished about the meals that they cooked for each other when they started dating. They also tell incredibly cute stories about their kids and opened up about enjoying a somewhat normal family life, which includes living away from Hollywood. On top of all that, they are constantly supportive of each other and have collaborated professionally on A Quiet Place and its sequel.

Aside from their personal family time, both actors are also booked and busy. Emily Blunt is a part of the all-star ensemble cast of Oppenheimer, which is directed by Christopher Nolan and is set to hit theaters this July. She is also set to star in the upcoming film The Fall Guy alongside Ryan Gosling, Stephanie Hsu, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. In addition, John Krasinski recently wrapped his latest directorial feat, Imaginary Friends, which stars Ryan Reynolds and Steve Carrell, and is set to be released next year. Chances are these two are going to be working for years to come but, between those gigs, let's hope we also get some more sweet red carpet moments from them like this latest one.

Fans of the couple can catch John Krasinski and Emily Blunt co-starring in the A Quiet Place movies, which are both currently available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription. For more information on other films hitting streaming and theaters in the near future, make sure you consult CinemaBlend’s schedule of 2023 new movie releases.