Emily Blunt Reunited With Cillian Murphy On The Red Carpet, But I'm So Distracted By Her Cool Cage Dress

The Oppenhomies (AKA the cast of Oppenheimer ) are such a fun bunch, and I adore it when they’re all together. Lately, we’ve been getting a lot of Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr. in the same room as the award season kicks into high gear, and I can't get enough of it. However, when Murphy and Blunt reunited at a BAFTA’s event, I was far too distracted by the actress’s really cool cage dress to be thinking about Christopher Nolan’s epic historical biopic.

At the BAFTA Tea Party, Emily Blunt showed up wearing a seriously stunning sage green gown that was structured and almost cage-like. The green pieces of fabric were woven together like a nest, and the piece features wonderful matching green flowers throughout, take a look:

(Image credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

The gown is from Oscar de la Renta’s Pre-Fall 2024 collection, per Harper’s Bazaar , and it’s made of “laser-cut illustrative lines that were intricately woven together to form a fitted bodice,” the magazine explained. Ultimately, these lines create a gorgeous structured A-line silhouette, and honestly, a dress like this should be on display in a museum.

Keeping the rest of her look fairly simple and letting the dress be the focal point, the Devil Wears Prada star complimented it with a simple nude slip dress, nude heels from Manolo Blahnik and Tiffany & Co. earrings.

(Image credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

Once I fell out of the trance of looking at this dress, I also noticed the sweet Oppenhomie reunion that took place, because Cillian Murphy was there too. The incredibly-well reviewed Oppenheimer recently earned 13 BAFTA nominations – including one for Murphy and one for Blunt – following it dominating the list of 2024 Golden Globe winners . So, these two had tons of reasons to celebrate at this tea party that they both showed up for in posh looks.

The Oscar nominations are right around the corner too, and there’s a lot of speculation that Cillian Murphy, Christopher Nolan and Robert Downey Jr. are frontrunners for the Academy Awards . So, you better believe we’re going to get more Oppenhomie reunions as well as fierce looks from the cast, specifically Emily Blunt, in the coming months.