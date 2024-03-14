The Internet Took Emily Blunt’s ‘Floating Shoulders’ Oscar Dress Very Seriously. See Her Having The Best Time With It

If you pay even the slightest bit of attention to fashion, you will know that many celebrities go all out when it comes to using their sartorial choices to make bold, intriguing or even downright outrageous statements. Such was not the case with Oppenheimer cast member Emily Blunt, who was very elegant in her dress when she showed up for the 2024 Oscars . But, while the internet really took the “floating shoulders” of her gown very seriously, you can now see her just having the most fun with it.

How Did Emily Blunt Have Fun With The Floating Shoulders Of Her Oscar Dress?

Emily Blunt (who will reunite with Dwayne Johnson in The Smashing Machine soon ) wanted to, of course, look good when she stepped out on the red carpet as an Academy Award nominee recently, and she did it while making a very gentle statement in her Schiaparelli gown. The “floating shoulders” of the champagne-colored stunner were just futuristic enough to confuse the hell out of Oscar viewers , but we can now see just how much fun the Jungle Cruise star had with it (via her stylist’s Instagram ):

Alright, that is both mesmerizing and, somehow, a teensy bit disturbing, right? I think most of us would have done the same thing in that dress, but seeing it looped like that and so close up kinda makes it look like the Into the Woods star has a floating head instead of floating dress shoulders. Now I wish she’d done that move on the red carpet, because it would have absolutely thrown fans for a loop!

After having so much serious fun in her dress, Blunt (who recently admitted how nervous she was making The Devil Wears Prada with Meryl Streep) hit the Oscars’ red carpet with husband John Krasinski, who wore a matching champagne suit, and played it cool for the cameras. Her stylist, Jessica Paster, however, did previously note that they knew people were going to talk about the shoulders, but the goal with the dress was to step outside the box a little and not “play it safe,” but take the opportunity to “have fun with fashion.” And, if nothing else, that certainly worked.

I, like many a regular ol’ person who works from home, can freely admit to not really thinking of my fashion choices as being ones where I show everyone how much fun I’m having. My clothes are cute/comfortable at best, and that’s great for all of us mere mortals who have never had “get ready for the Oscars” on their to-do list. There’s nothing wrong with seizing your chances when it comes to fashion and giving folks something to talk about, though, and Emily Blunt did it in the best way.