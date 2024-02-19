Halle Bailey Was 'Giving Serves' At The People's Choice Awards, And Her Look Reminds Me Of JLo's Infamous Green Dress

The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey was among the stars who hit the town for the 2024 People's Choice Awards, and her dress still has people talking. Not only did it channel Ariel, but the cut and style reminded me of nothing as much as Jennifer Lopez's infamous green dress with the very deep V. The consensus among fans seems to be that Bailey was stunning at the PCAs... or, to quote one person, "giving serves."

Halle Bailey, who confirmed the birth of her son Halo less than a month before the People's Choice Awards, chose a Robert Cavalli gown from the 2003 collection (via People), and I can't imagine a more perfect dress for the woman who brought The Little Mermaid into live action. Take a look:

Considering that Bailey was in the running for Female Movie Star of 2023 at the PCAs for her role in The Little Mermaid, it's only fitting that she chose some under-the-sea emojis to go along with the photos of her in her dress. The color scheme with blues and greens along with the cut of the gown are about as close as anybody could get to looking like a mermaid in formalwear... on dry land, anyway! The actress shared some underwater pregnancy pics.

And there was no shortage of compliments in the comment section of Halle Bailey's Instagram post, including sister Chloe Bailey (who the Color Purple actress credited for helping her with that role) writing "my stunning sister 😍." Other comments were full of praise as well:

naza._cara: "okay little mermaid, serve as alwayss"

"she's a HOT MOMMA!!!" hwilki: "Mermaid princess forever 😍"

"Another day another slaaaay😍" nastasya_generalova: "Absolutely stunning Halle ❤"

Those are only a handful of the glowing compliments, with another commenting adding that Halle Bailey could "definitely play" Janet Jackson in a movie after seeing this dress on her. Of course, I may not be the only one whose mind jumped to a different music superstar upon seeing the colorful, v-neck dress with a unique print and cut. Just take a look at the iconic (and infamous) green gown worn by JLo back in 2000, and see the similarities:

(Image credit: Getty Images - Photo by S. Granitz/WireImage)

The two dresses definitely aren't identical, as Jennifer Lopez's V plunges a lot deeper than Halle Bailey's, and the print on the green dress recalls nature rather than the undersea adventures of a mermaid. Still, I was flashing back to that green dress, which Lopez herself reflected on more than twenty years after debuting it at the Grammys in 2000. It's also not the only example of JLo in a stunning green gown, although certainly the most famous.

Honestly, I just wish that Jennifer Lopez had been present at the People's Choice Awards to pose in a pic with Halle Bailey. The Little Mermaid was in the running for Movie of the Year, Female Movie Star of 2023 for Bailey as Ariel, and Movie Performance of the Year for Melissa McCarthy as Ursula. The live-action film lost in each category to Barbie, but I would say that Bailey deserves a trophy for winning in fashion at the PCAs.