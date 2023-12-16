Emma Stone Saw Ex Andrew Garfield At A Poor Things Screening, And It's A Perfect Moment

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield were absolutely adorable portraying Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man movies. Outside of their adorable kisses on screen, the two co-stars started dating in real life , remaining together for four years through 2015. They became a fan-favorite couple during that stretch. So many were excited when someone capture a moment from a screening of Poor Things , Stone's weirdest movie , where she actually saw Garfield, and it’s such a perfect moment.

Even though The Amazing Spider-Man co-stars are no longer dating, it doesn’t mean the two of them aren’t on good terms with each other. The proof was in this fan-posted video by @thomasduke98 on X , which showed Emma Stone at a UK screening of Poor Things. The Easy A actress was seemingly pointing and waving at Andrew Garfield in the audience as she was walking out. Take a look at this sweet moment between the two pals down below in the clip harrystylesd1mple reshared on TikTok:

It’s always nice to see two exes being amicable towards each other. It proves that the friendship between the two remained despite the end of their romantic relationship. When Film Updates shared the same video, comments poured in comparing this moment to the ending of La La Land , in which Emma Stone's character, Mia, looks from the audience to her ex-boyfriend, Sebastian, who’s performing at his club. The sweet glance the two shared in the movie could be interpreted as understanding that they’re both in good places, even if they’re not together anymore. The Oscar winner waving and smiling at her former flame after the screening could mean the same thing.

While Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield were dating, one could tell just how strong their chemistry was. Their Amazing Spider-Man screen test, which made the rounds years ago, proved these two were perfect to play Peter and Gwen. It was bliss watching their adorableness in cute moments like when Stone first hosted Saturday Night Live and the Tick, Tick…Boom! star made an appearance (as seen on YouTube). The Spider-Man sequel may not have been better than its previous film, but its initial reviews did praise the on-screen interactions between Stone and Garfield, making the Marc Webb-directed film all the more memorable.

The Rocker alum has moved on with her life and career following the breakup. She married SNL segment director Dave McCary, with whom shares a daughter. The Crazy Stupid Love actress is also making amazing career strides, and her latest film with Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things, is another feather in her cap. Critics have praised her “hilarious” and “raunchy” performance , and she's received Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Award nominations for her work. Don't be surprised if her name appears among the 2024 Oscar nominations as well.