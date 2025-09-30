The Emotional Reason Paul Bettany Won’t Rewatch A Knight’s Tale

There are some films that fans never forget, and for many, A Knight’s Tale is one of them. Released in 2001, the medieval action-comedy redefined the genre with Queen sing-alongs, jousting set pieces, and an unforgettable cast led by Heath Ledger. However, for Paul Bettany, who played Geoffrey Chaucer in one of the best movies of the 2000s , the experience of making the often misunderstood film is more complicated. Over the weekend, he admitted that he hasn’t revisited the film in decades, and the reason is heartbreaking.

At L.A. Comic Con (via Entertainment Weekly ), where he appeared alongside his WandaVision (streaming now with a Disney+ subscription ) and Avengers co-star Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany answered fan questions about his career. When someone brought up A Knight’s Tale—one of many flicks to watch if you like Bettany —he revealed why he’s avoided rewatching it. The Wimbledon actor explained:

It was a really long time ago. It was like another lifetime ago. And people do come up sometimes, people come up to me on the street and quote things at me, and I literally can't remember. I can't remember any of it.

He added that while he did watch it back when it was first released, he hasn’t seen it since. The avoidance of the movie comes down to how much he misses his friend, the late Heath Ledger . The Vision performer continued:

I saw [the film] when it first came out. I've never seen it again since. There are lots of reasons for that, and just one of them is that I miss Heath too much.

Ledger tragically passed away in 2008 at the age of 28. In A Knight’s Tale, the late star plays William Thatcher, a peasant who reinvents himself as a knight. The flick gave him a chance to showcase the charisma that would later make him a household name. Bettany’s Chaucer, meanwhile, provided comic relief and one of the film’s most memorable introductions.

(Image credit: Sony)

The Iron Man voice performer has spoken before about his fondness for Ledger. In a 2021 interview with Vulture , the Uncle Frank actor described him as having “a light that shined off him” and called him “a very playful, joyous spirit.” That same energy clearly left an impression, one that makes rewatching their time together on screen too bittersweet.

It’s easy to see A Knight’s Tale as a fun genre mashup that still holds up for fans today. But the Solo: A Star Wars Story star’s comments remind us that for the people who made it, these films aren’t just cult classics. They’re memories tied to people who are no longer here.

Ledger’s presence still looms large, from his Oscar-winning performance in one of the best Batman movies ever, The Dark Knight, to early roles like 10 Things I Hate About You, where he famously beat out 253 other actors . For Paul Bettany, though, that legacy is personal, turning a simple rewatch into an emotional challenge.

Maybe that’s part of why the movie continues to resonate so strongly. Beneath the action and glam-rock soundtrack, A Knight’s Tale is really a story about ambition and chosen family, which are ideas that linger long after the credits roll. For the English actor, those memories are still vivid, and it’s easy to understand why he hasn’t revisited the film in years – even if it remains a fan favorite.