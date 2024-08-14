Everyone Else Is Having A Brat Summer, But It’s Becoming Clear Emily Ratajkowski Is Having A Shaboozey Summer

While everyone’s been having a Brat summer and doing the “Apple” dance, Emily Ratajkowski is spending the season with a different singer. I write this because there have been reports that she’s been spotted with country star Shaboozey. So, while folks are living their best Brat lives, she’s seemingly at “a party downtown near Fifth Street” instead.

When it comes to Brat summer and embracing the fun party vibes that come with Charli XCX’s new album, Emily Ratajkowski seems like someone who would 100% be considered brat. However, according to some new reports, she's literally been having a summer that's a bit more country. Per Us Weekly , the model has been seen backstage at the country singer Shaboozey’s show.

On August 8, EmRata was seen backstage at the Z100 Summer Bash talking with Collins Obinna Chibueze (AKA Shaboozey). In a video posted on Instagram by Z100 New York, you can see the two chatting backstage in sunglasses, and Us Weekly claimed that Ratajkowski was seen dancing in the crowd during the show.

Reportedly, the two are getting to know each other. However, neither of them has addressed their relationship publically.

For some context, Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard got a divorce in 2022. Since then, there have been viral reports that she was dating Pete Davidson, which “perplexed” her. After reportedly breaking up with the SNL alum, she was seen making out with Harry Styles , and back in April 2023, it was reported that she’d been dating the musician for months .

Along with those two highly talked about relationships, she was also dating Eric André at one point .

She’s been single for a while now, however, and these new reports suggest that she and Shaboozey might be in the early stages of exploring a relationship.

Shaboozey has been working for a long time, but this year he went mega-viral for his track “A Bar Song (Tipsy).” Like the vibes that come with Brat, this country song is all about “everybody at the bar gettin' tipsy.”

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Official Visualizer] - YouTube Watch On

It’s such a catchy tune, and it’s a truly fantastic summer jam, just like all the music on Brat. However, the two obviously also couldn’t be more different when it comes to genre.

Honestly, who knows, maybe Emily Ratajkowski is having a Brat and Shaboozey summer. She’s known for being on trend – just take a look at her fashion choices that include her hopping on the mob wife fad and sharing her take on the black bikini by adding bling , and you’ll see just how true that statement is. So, I could see her also being one to embrace two of this year's massive hits.

Overall, it seems like EmRata is having a fabulous summer, and it will be interesting to see if there are any developments regarding her relationship with Shaboozey. If those come, we'll let you know, in the meantime, I'm gonna keep doing the "Apple" dance.