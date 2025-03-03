Fans Were All Over Sydney Sweeney’s Sweet Pink Oscars Party Look, But There’s One Fan Comment That’s Taking The Cake For Me

As our 2025 Oscars blog showed, there are plenty of fun moments that happen on the red carpet before the big show. Of course, plenty also happens in the aftermath of the telecast, especially amid Vanity Fair’s annual after party. This year saw a number of major stars strut their stuff and show off some sweet outfits. Fashion maven Sydney Sweeney rolled up to the event in a sleek, pink ensemble, and fans on social media were all for it. There’s one particular comment, though, that really grabbed my attention.

The A-list actress showed up to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a custom Miu Miu gown, and it was a sight to behold. Her key-hole dress was adorned with crystals that shone brightly as she was photographed at the event. And, while the actress didn’t have too much jewelry on to accessorize with the outfit, she did also sport a pair of pink, satin platforms. You can take a look at the ensemble for yourself down below:

(Image credit: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Now, this is what it means to be “pretty in pink,” No offense to the countless other celebrities who’ve worn the color over the years, of course. This marks yet another A+ outfit choice for Sydney Sweeney, who’s been dazzling the public with her fits as of late. In February, she wore a white wintry outfit while participating in a snowball fight and also wore white again while attending the Berlin International Film Festival.

Footage of Sydney Sweeney at the event was captured on Instagram by Entertainment Tonight. Under the post, various fans praised the sizzling, pink dress while also just sharing love for the starlet in general. Amid the adoration, I couldn’t help but take notice of one particular comment, which included a mention of one of the biggest film franchises in Hollywood. User magicgirl0012 said the following:

Can we start a campaign for her to be the next Bond Girl?!🔥😍

It would seem fitting that the Anyone but You star would play a love interest for the renowned 007. And, interestingly, this isn’t the first time that the notion of her joining the James Bond franchise has been discussed. Just earlier this year, a fresh list of betting odds for Bond girls were released, and the Washington state native was near the top of the list alongside the likes of Margaret Qualley and Saoirse Ronan.

Honestly, I could also see Sydney Sweeney taking on a badass role and joining so many other talented ladies who’ve starred in the various James Bond movies over the years. Whether or not Sweeney is truly in contention for a role remains to be seen. After all, there’s a bit of uncertainty when it comes to that franchise now that Amazon MGM has complete creative control. Given those changes to the 007 franchise, it’s hard to say who’s actually being considered for what role.

In any case, I’ll just continue to admire the lovely pink outfit Sydney Sweeney wore to Vanity Fair’s party. She may not have been one of the 2025 Oscars winners, but she certainly did earn the attention of plenty of her admirers – and a nugget of support for a Bond girl casting.