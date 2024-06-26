Fans Keep Talking About Jennifer Lopez Vacationing Without Ben Affleck, But The View’s Sunny Hostin Thinks We Should Be Paying Attention To The Way She Traveled

Most celebrities can hardly do anything at all without the public at large commenting on why said thing was good or bad or what their actions mean for their personal and/or professional life. Such has definitely been true for the relationship of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck , especially with rumors circulating recently that point to a potential divorce being on the horizon . Fans are now talking about how JLo is vacationing without her husband, but The View host Sunny Hostin thinks we should, instead, make note of how she traveled.

What Did The View’s Sunny Hostin Say About Jennifer Lopez’s Ben Affleck-less Vacation?

Taking a trip, in and of itself, is no big deal for someone like Jennifer Lopez. However, her recent trip to Italy has tongues wagging, mostly because she’s traveling without Ben Affleck and the pair still has yet to offer any solid response to reports that they’re headed for a breakup soon.

While many people are pointing to this as another sign that divorce may be imminent (like the fact that Bennifer is already selling the $60 million mansion they spent so much time looking for), The View’s Sunny Hostin says we should all be paying more attention to how JLo is traveling and not the fact that she’s flying solo. As the host told TMZ, it’s actually the fact that La Lopez isn’t flying solo that we need to look at, seeing as how the diva (who recently canceled her This Is Me…Live tour ) took her trip via business class on a regular ol’ airplane filled with normies. As Hostin said:

I think it humanized her. We’ve all flown coach - I still fly coach - and she had her bodyguard and her purse with her as well. So, she had the whole row…she’s still Jenny from the block. I like that…That’s what the Bronx is about.

Ah, yes. We all remember Jenny from the block, even though her doing things like co-chairing the Met Gala in a gorgeous sheer dress (and attending alone) would seemingly keep Lopez from any block most of us are likely to occupy anytime soon.

Overall, though, I think Hostin does make a good point. It’s worth noting that someone as rich and famous as JLo decided to ride in average, everyday comfort and not the lap of ultimate luxury. But, just like a PR expert theorized that all the reports about her marriage being in trouble could be to pull focus from her recent career setbacks , we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention that several celebs (Taylor Swift and Kylie Jenner, for example) have made news over the past couple of years for flying private and thus generating more CO2 emissions than the average bear.

It’s likely we’ll never know why Lopez decided not to fly private, and we absolutely won’t know if she’s getting divorced until some official news comes from her or Affleck, but I think we should all just take any news of famous people seeming normal and let it continue to fuel our hopes that they really are just like the rest of us.