Jennifer Lopez's Next Big Move Amidst Ben Affleck Split Rumors? A Vacation Of Course

Being a celebrity can have its downsides, especially with the way that the public is obsessed with couples like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. A-listers Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck know this all too well, as they've made countless headlines both time they've been together. Recent reports claim that they might be heading for divorce, with Bennifer living separately. While the couples hasn't made any official statement yet, the chatter continues. So what's JLo's next big move amidst Ben Affleck split rumors? A vacation of course!

There's been chatter for weeks now about JLo and Affleck possibly splitting up. Lopez even cancelled her tour, which seemed to add fire to those talks. Now the "Let's Get Loud" icon is seemingly taking some space away from the discourse, with E! Online reporting that she was spotted on vacation in Italy amid all the drama.

JLo was reportedly seen in Positano June 19th, spotting some gorgeous fashions in the process. Lopez is a fashion icon, so perhaps it shouldn't be surprising that she's still turning looks amid the chatter about divorce. Affleck was noticeably missing in the images, which will no doubt add fuel to the fire about those break-up rumors.

Part of the reason why the public has become so obsessed with the status of Lopez and Affleck's relationship is because the pair haven't actually offered any statement about what's been going down behind closed doors. As such, fans have been filling in the blanks, especially with reports about Lopez and Affleck selling the mansion they bought to reside in with their families.

On flip side, a PR expert claimed that JLo was using the current media firestorm to distract from some recent career upsets such as canceling her tour. She and Affleck know how the media and fans are fascinated with their relationship, especially once they got back together and Bennifer got married in Vegas. Case in point: when Affleck went viral for looking miserable at the Grammys with JLo. That discourse became so hot that lip readers tried to discern what they were saying to each other at the star-studded event.

The timing of the breakup rumors about Bennifer definitely caught fans off guard, as they had been collaborating professionally and appearing at events together shortly beforehand. Affleck had a wild cameo in This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, and they walked the red carpet together as well.

In the end, the public doesn't know what's happening behind closed doors. We'll just have to see if they actually end up splitting up, or if they're just taking some time away from each other. As they say absence makes the heart grow fonder.

Both Affleck and Lopez are attached to a number of film projects.