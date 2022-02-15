Fast And Furious’ Tyrese Gibson Speaks Out On His Mother’s Death In Emotional Tribute

Over the past few years, many have sadly been affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in a number of ways. Fast & Furious cast member Tyrese Gibson is among those to feel the effects through a familial connection. His mother, Priscilla Murray Gibson, had been battling COVID and pneumonia as of late and, unfortunately, she’s now passed away. The actor confirmed the news in an emotional social media post, in which he paid tribute to his mom.

Up to this point, the star had been keeping his social media followers updated on his mother’s condition. Last week, he explained that he’d been told by doctors that nothing else could be done for his mom, who had been in a coma and hospitalized in the ICU since February 5. In his Instagram post from this past Monday, Tyrese Gibson addressed fans and sweetly memorialized his late mom:

On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent anytime praying tor my mother This is the saddest moment of my life………. My sweet Valentine just passed away….. May the lord Jesus Christ and his angels open the doors of heavens and embrace her………. We as a family are broken and just can’t believe this……. May the lord Jesus Christ honor your walk with him and embrace you into the heavens……. From here on I ask that you HOLD MY HAND MOTHER and never let my hand go………. Like you held my hand as a child and a teen never let my hand go mother…..

The sweet message also drew a number of responses from some of the star’s celebrity friends. Rival-turned-friend friend Dwayne Johnson , who knows what it’s like to lose a parent, expressed his condolences in a sweet message in the comments:

So so sorry about this brother. She was so proud of all you are and have become. Deepest condolences & love sent your way to you and your family

Snoop Dogg, who lost his own mother last October, also lent his support to his longtime friend. In his own post, he offered to visit Tyrese Gibson so that he could “pray with” him and give him a hug. You can see more of these messages as well as Gibson’s video, which shows him holding his mom’s hand, down below:

In the past, the Transformers alum has always been one to show love to his fellow stars and shout out those who’ve created positive change . So it’s great to see that he has so much support during this difficult time. One can only imagine the mixture of emotions he's feeling right now, but it’s lovely how he was able to translate them into that post.

We here at CinemaBlend extend our thoughts to Tyrese Gibson and his family at this time.