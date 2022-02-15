Fast And Furious’ Tyrese Gibson Speaks Out On His Mother’s Death In Emotional Tribute
By Erik Swann published
Tyrese Gibson got candid about his mom's death.
Over the past few years, many have sadly been affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in a number of ways. Fast & Furious cast member Tyrese Gibson is among those to feel the effects through a familial connection. His mother, Priscilla Murray Gibson, had been battling COVID and pneumonia as of late and, unfortunately, she’s now passed away. The actor confirmed the news in an emotional social media post, in which he paid tribute to his mom.
Up to this point, the star had been keeping his social media followers updated on his mother’s condition. Last week, he explained that he’d been told by doctors that nothing else could be done for his mom, who had been in a coma and hospitalized in the ICU since February 5. In his Instagram post from this past Monday, Tyrese Gibson addressed fans and sweetly memorialized his late mom:
The sweet message also drew a number of responses from some of the star’s celebrity friends. Rival-turned-friend friend Dwayne Johnson, who knows what it’s like to lose a parent, expressed his condolences in a sweet message in the comments:
Snoop Dogg, who lost his own mother last October, also lent his support to his longtime friend. In his own post, he offered to visit Tyrese Gibson so that he could “pray with” him and give him a hug. You can see more of these messages as well as Gibson’s video, which shows him holding his mom’s hand, down below:
In the past, the Transformers alum has always been one to show love to his fellow stars and shout out those who’ve created positive change. So it’s great to see that he has so much support during this difficult time. One can only imagine the mixture of emotions he's feeling right now, but it’s lovely how he was able to translate them into that post.
We here at CinemaBlend extend our thoughts to Tyrese Gibson and his family at this time.
Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.