Florence Pugh Continues Her Run As A Sheer Dress Muse, And I’m Absolutely Obsessed With Her Latest Valentino Look

Florence Pugh is widely known for her incredible acting abilities, as they’ve been on display in films such as Midsommar, Little Women and Oppenheimer. Aside from her movie and TV work though, she’s also solidified herself as a true fashionista. The 27-year-old star seems to have a particular fondness for the sheer dress look and on multiple occasions, has made headlines for rocking it. Given her tendency to sport the fit, it should come as no surprise that Pugh continued her run as a sheer outfit muse amid Paris Fashion Week. And I have to admit, I’m obsessed with her latest Valentino look.

Various clothing brands assembled in the City of Lights to celebrate Fashion Week, which began on Monday, September 24. The Black Widow star was only one of a few high-profile celebrities to truly take in the festivities this weekend. However, of those present, she certainly appears to have made one of the biggest impressions. While attending the Business of Fashion event, the British performer went braless while wearing a black, semi-sheer dress that included a long, flowing train. Not only was the outfit sleek, but it also perfectly highlighted the actress’ impeccable figure. You can see the gown in its entirety down below:

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gracious, could she look any smoother? Of course, in addition to the outfit, she had some accessories. Chief among them was her diamond-studded, gold pendant necklace as well as her ear piercings. And if the somewhat short star looks a bit taller, it’s because she was wearing some black platform heels. Needless to say, the Don’t Worry Darling lead wasn’t playing around, and I can’t help but appreciate her sharp sense of style.

It takes a lot of time, effort and precision to craft such elegant clothing, and this kind of piece is typically the result of more than a few designers’ collaborative efforts. In this case, one of the people who deserves kudos is Valentino creative director Pier Paolo Piccioli. He was also present at the BoF event, where he posed for photos alongside Florence Pugh – his current muse. A particularly sweet picture also showed them warmly embracing one another, and you can see that for yourself:

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe star is pretty much synonymous with Valentino at this point. That’s especially been true since the summer of 2022, during which she went viral for wearing a sheer, pink “free the nipple” ensemble made by the brand. While Florence Pugh was praised by some, she received backlash from others. Nevertheless, the star has firmly defended herself against those who are “terrified” of her nipples and discussed just how proud she was to wear the garment. (Interestingly, Pugh is unaware of the dress’ whereabouts these days.)

While sheer dresses seem to be her bread and butter from a clothing standpoint, the Oscar nominee can also slip into other distinct styles almost effortlessly. She, for instance, took on a punk rock look while picketing during the SAG-AFTRA strike this summer. You also may not have noticed, but her sunglasses game is also totally on point . So it’s pretty much fair to say this is a woman who knows how to dress.