We Know And Love Florence Pugh For Her Sheer Fashion, But Can We Take A Minute To Appreciate Her Sunglasses Game

We know, love and adore Florence Pugh for a myriad of reasons, and her sense of style is a major one. Over the last year and change, she has become well known for her sheer looks – which all started with that iconic bright pink sheer gown . However, she also loves a bright and bold moment, and more recently she showed this off through her sunglasses game, and we need to take a moment to appreciate it.

The Oscar-nominated actress was on her way to Paris Fashion Week in a fairly low-key look. She took to her Instagram stories to post about the trip, and she was wearing a simple white button-down. However, the sunglasses are the standout moment of this look. Check them out:

(Image credit: Florence Pugh's Instagram)

These wide-rimmed, opulent, gold-framed glasses are so on-brand for Florence Pugh. She noted in the post that it’s “Paris Valentino time baby,” and she looks ready for it! I’m sure we’ll be seeing more stunning looks from the actress as Paris Fashion Week comes to a close. However, this casual look and her legendary sunglasses feel like the perfect way to kick off her trip to the City of Love.

When I look at these super fun sunglasses, it immediately reminds me of the various other bold fashion choices Pugh has made in recent months. The bright neon blue heels are what come to mind first from her Elle cover shoot. In the interview for that cover story, she noted she’s “always been interested in wearing loud clothing,” and these sunglasses are another unique example of it, and I’m so here for it.

As for why Pugh is in Paris, it makes sense that she’s there for Valentino. She is the face of the designer brand , good friends with its creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli , and she has been seen consistently rocking dresses, ensembles and accessories by the luxury company. For example, at July’s Paris Fashion Week, she rocked a gorgeous and gauzy sheer lavender dress from Valentino.

Lately, the Oppenheimer actress has been loving a white sheer moment. She rocked a sheer white lace gown to an Elle event, and then she donned another dress like it while at a Tiffany & Co. event with Anya Taylor-Joy . Maybe, we’ll see a third look like these in Paris. Personally, I’m hoping for more bold accessories like these sunglasses. No matter what, though, we know Florence Pugh will look stunning as she attends the Valentino event in Paris.