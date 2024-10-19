Florence Pugh Reveals The Hilarious Story Behind How Her Cardboard Cutout Needed To Be Rescued After We Live In Time's Premiere

The most exciting pair of stars headlining 2024 movies might just be Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, as the two star in the new romance, We Live In Time . However, when the movie premiered in London this week, the stars didn’t align regarding both actors being in attendance. So Garfield walked the red carpet with a life-size cardboard cutout of Pugh , and it was honestly genius. However, according to Pugh, the cutout needed to be rescued after the premiere, and there's a funny story behind it.

When Andrew Garfield brought the cardboard cutout of Florence Pugh to the BFi London Film Festival for We Live In Time, he instantly went viral for the fun moment. It actually continued Pugh’s streak of fashion moments on red carpets, and the actress herself thought it was hilarious . As Pugh shared on her Instagram story on Friday, here’s what became of her cardboard self after the red carpet:

(Image credit: Instagram/Josh Shinner)

Wow, even a cutout of the Dune star needs security! As the Oscar nominee shared, her brother, Toby Sebastian, had to retrieve her cardboard counterpart from someone who tried to steal it. As she joked “can you imagine the sibling PANIC!” before calling Sebastian the “best bro ever.”

The photo in action of Toby Sebastian stealing the cardboard cutout back looks like it was taken by photographer and friend of Florence Pugh, Josh Shinner, who originally shared the hilarious moment in his own story. So where did Andrew Garfield go, and why wasn’t he standing guard? It sounds like he put his co-star in the safe hands of her brother, but something went awry in the evening hours of the premiere. Thankfully, the cutout is secure… and the actual Florence Pugh was safe all along, given she was not at the premiere to begin with.

If you missed the We Live In Time red carpet moment, earlier in the night, Andrew Garfield turned up with Florence Pugh in “posing mode”. Check out this video CinemaBlend shared:

Even when Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield are not physically together, they still have chemistry. What’s up with that? The pair of Academy Award nominees have been enjoying a press tour -- while physically together -- since the movie had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in early September. They’ve appeared on all sorts of press opportunities together lately, so Pugh’s absence must have been for a good reason. Regardless, it made for a memorable press tour moment.

The two stars' new movie tracks the romance between Tobias and Almut from their unexpected meet cute to having a kid and Almut being diagnosed with ovarian cancer. The movie has earned rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. You can check out We Live in Time for yourself, as it's playing in theaters now.