A Life-Size Cardboard Cutout Of Florence Pugh Walked We Live In Time's Red Carpet With Andrew Garfield, And You Need To See It To Believe It

If there’s one thing I know about the stars of We Live In Time , it’s that they have an excellent sense of humor. First, it was their silly reactions over and acceptance of the viral horse meme , and now we’re talking about cardboard cutouts -- and yes, you read that correctly. Andrew Garfield walked the red carpet of a premiere for his film on the 2024 movie schedule with a life-size cutout of his co-star Florence Pugh.

The Tick, Tick…Boom actor attended the 68th BFI London Film Festival to promote his upcoming A24 movie in style. He rocked a lovely teal suit with a patterned shirt and scarf. However, the most memorable thing about his ensemble was the life-sized cardboard cutout of Florence Pugh he carried around with him, take a look:

(Image credit: Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage)

He was strolling along the carpet the his co-star’s cutout, posing for photos and doing interviews with it. And all around, it was the wholesome and silly content we all need right now.

Notably, along with Garfield being dressed to the nines, Pugh was too. The Little Women star is a sheer dress muse , and her look here proved that point once again. The image of her in this look is actually from a New York screening of We Live In Time that happened in September. According to WWD , it’s a Christian Dior gown, and it’s honestly perfect for both occasions.

Now, along with posing alongside the paper Pugh, Garfield was also seen with the film’s director John Crowley, his on-screen daughter Grace Delaney and more folks from the cast and crew.

Overall, I’m incredibly happy Pugh was able to attend the premiere (sort of), because these two are irresistible together.

While this moment certainly proves that point, we’ve also gotten so many fun instances of them together on this press tour. For example, I’m thinking specifically about the two hilariously debating if the viral horse was actually in We Live in Time and how they called each other “babe” while going back and forth about the topic. Talk about endearing! I was already very excited about this romance that stars two of my favorite actors. However, seeing stunts like this one and the one with the cardboard cutout makes me even more enthusiastic about the film.

Yes, I am aware that We Live In Time is going to be incredibly sad based on what we’ve seen in the trailers. However, I also can’t wait to see these two and their silly goofy personalities shine as their characters fall in love. They’re both dramatic actors who are at the top of their games, so I just know that this project will make me cry for many reasons, and I can’t wait!

If you are looking to see Andrew Garfield and the real-life, alive and moving Florence Pugh in We Live In Time, you can catch it in theaters now.