Florence Pugh Reacts To Andrew Garfield Bringing Her Cutout To The We Live In Time Premiere

Red carpets are the perfect time to grab the attention of cameras and onlookers with their latest fashion choices. At the 68th BFI London Film Festival to promote the upcoming A24 movie We Live in Time , Florence Pugh was unable to attend. However, that doesn’t mean Andrew Garfield wasn’t going to find a way to make the Academy Award nominee’s presence feel seen. The Amazing Spider-Man actor had a life-size cutout of his We Live in Time co-star to be side-by-side with him throughout the premiere and this is absolutely hilarious!:

I love how suave Andrew Garfield makes himself look holding that cutout of Florence Pugh. It’s very courageous of him to continuously pose for photographers with that unique-looking plus one of his. The picture he used for the cutout was one of Pugh’s best fashion moments wearing an astonishing black Christian Dior gown at the New York premiere of their movie. Even as a cutout, the Little Women actress still knows how to make an eye-opening red carpet entrance.

Even though Florence Pugh couldn’t attend the London premiere of We Live in Time, it doesn’t mean that Andrew Garfield holding a cutout of her escaped her view. On her Instagram stories , the Don’t Worry Darling actress didn’t hold back her hilarious reaction to seeing herself in cardboard form:

It’s definitely a “ha-ha” moment! Andrew Garfield had quite the imagination at the premiere as he showed off We Live in Time's female lead like she was really there. I’m honestly surprised that he didn’t bring the awkward-looking carousel horse as his date instead considering all of the hilarious memes surrounding the romance film . Then again, Florence Pugh even as a cutout is much prettier to look at for the cameras than a wide-eyed plastic horse.

Florence Pugh also made sure to create an Instagram story that she captioned underneath Vanity Fair’s story of Andrew Garfield’s cutout attendee. Reading those captions speaks volumes about how these two are friendship goals:

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh look very adorable in We Live in Time’s trailers as well as when the cameras are off. Once filming wrapped up , it didn’t mean their time together was over as the two hung out wearing casual attire at a UK bar. The Dune: Part Two actress called Garfield an “unbelievable” actor that she felt “honored” to be around during their time working together . They even sweetly held hands at the Toronto International Film Festival press tour sending fans all of the feel-good vibes. As the duo’s movie is all about a couple that meets unconventionally and goes through the stages of marriage, parenthood, and hard times, it’s no wonder that budding chemistry stayed between them even when filming was over.

