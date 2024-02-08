Florence Pugh Got Honest About The Weird Prep That Goes Into Movie Premieres, And Her Dune 2 Before And After Is A Mood

Florence Pugh makes all of that red-carpet strutting and movie-premiere hopping look easy, but it doesn't come without effort, the Dune: Part Two star recently revealed on social media. The 28-year-old actress—who portrays Princess Irulan in the sci-fi sequel—attended the Mexico City premiere of the Denis Villeneuve-directed film on Tuesday, February 6, joining her equally stylish costars Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler at the Auditorio Nacional.

Though the British star looked positively glamorous in a figure-hugging Standing Ground white gown (per Vogue) and artfully-tousled bleach-blonde locks, it was her ever-so-relatable pre-premiere prep that had us chuckling. Pugh took to her Instagram Stories to hilariously chronicle the steps that it took to have her red carpet-ready on Tuesday evening:

(Image credit: Instagram/Florence Pugh)

A clip showed the Oppenheimer star dancing around to the song “So This Is Love” by Sneh featuring ConTejas, whilst wearing a Hannibal Lecter-esque face mask, presumably before her glam team got going on hair and makeup for the event. Pugh captioned the video:

Getting ready prep bob Day 2 of Mexico City press for @dunemovie!!!

She later brought fans along inside the car as she was being driven to the premiere, during which she spotted movie posters featuring her Dune co-stars Chalamet and Zendaya, which she excitedly noted in her Story:

(Image credit: Instagram/Florence Pugh)

She soundtracked the post to Hans Zimmer's "Dream of Arrakis" from the Dune soundtrack and added the caption:

En route to Mexico City fan premiere and there they are!! @dunemovie.

After all of those hours of prepping and prodding, Pugh gave us an official look at her whole Dune: Part Two premiere look, reposting a video from her stylish Rebecca Corbin-Murray and sharing clips of the movie star waving and interacting with fans on the red carpet. Corbin-Murray has been behind all of Pugh's chic ensembles during this Dune sequel rollout, including that glamorous black-and-white two-piece she was seen in this past weekend.

(Image credit: Instagram/Florence Pugh)

All of that primping could no doubt be a pain, especially when your schedule is as jam-packed as Pugh's has been lately between promoting Dune: Part Two, as well as Oppenheimer. Fortunately, it's all seemingly worth it for Florence, who recently said that working alongside the likes of Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya was "remarkable." (She was a little bit more intimidated by her legendary co-star Christopher Walken, but really, who wouldn't be?)

There will no doubt be plenty more red-carpet readying in Flo's near future now that we're in the final countdown before the much-anticipated Dune: Part Two officially hits theaters on Friday, March 1 on the 2024 movie schedule.

Recent Dune: Part Two trailers have given fans their best look yet at Pugh's Princess Irulan, and while we're obviously excited to see what the acclaimed actress does with the book-famous character, we're equally excited for Florence to share behind-the-scenes tidbits from the production of the sci-fi epic and from her own life navigating the circus that is movie promotion and awards season. May there be many mask-wearing, groove-shaking social media moments to come!