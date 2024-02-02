Florence Pugh Went Full Black And White To Show Off Her Glamorous 2-Piece Dune 2 Gown, And I’m Obsessed

Florence Pugh isn’t just an actress who boasts an impressive resume of movies like Oppenheimer, Little Women (giving a performance worthy of an Oscar ) and the upcoming Dune: Part Two. She’s also become an important figure in celebrity fashion. She is an absolute muse for the sheer dress trend , especially after she “terrified” people with her nipple-baring see-through Valentino in Summer 2022. Pugh has more tricks up her proverbial sleeve than that, though, and I am obsessed with the glamorous two-piece ensemble that she wore in promotion of her new film.

The actress was the epitome of cool in the black-and-white image posted to her Instagram page, as she paired a classic black bandeau top and matching skirt from Standing Ground, per Cosmo , as she said she was going “into the Dune world.” Check out the gown below:

The actress’ short blonde hair was styled in messy waves on top of her head, accentuating her glowing skin as she paired the black two-piece with several diamond necklaces and shiny bracelets on both wrists. She added the color back in on the other photos in the post, but the dark background ensured that the mini-shoot maintained a chic, after-hours vibe. Florence Pugh even let loose in the third image, sticking her tongue out at those of us who can’t seem to stop scrolling through.

I don’t seem to be the only one obsessed with this look, as a quick scroll through the comments finds plenty of fire emojis and several marriage proposals. As I said earlier, the Don’t Worry Darling star is no stranger to serving impressive looks. While the above outfit is sleek and glamorous, she channeled the 2000s (Spice Girls, anyone?) in a sparkly mini dress and spiky hairdo just a month ago.

In fact, there doesn’t seem to be a fashion trend that Florence Pugh isn’t capable of pulling off. In addition to continuing to reinvent the sheer look , the actress went full punk rock on the picket line during the SAG-AFTRA strike. Her Barbiecore moments helped make pink the color of 2023 before she shed the pink to go big, bold and red , and frankly I don’t think just anybody would be able to mesh “business-core” and sideboob quite as effortlessly as Pugh.

Her fashion sense is always a thing to behold, but as with the most recent piece, her looks are often in service of her on-screen projects, and movie lovers are highly anticipating seeing her alongside her Dune 2 cast members , including Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya. Fans got the best view yet of Florence Pugh yet in the Dune: Part Two trailer released in December, showing Princess Irulan, the daughter of Christopher Walken's Emperor Shaddam IV, in stunning regal attire.