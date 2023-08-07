There’s No Movie Red Carpets Right Now, But Florence Pugh Looks Amazing In Satin And With A Shaved Head Anyway

Over the past few years, Florence Pugh has established herself as a bonafide movie star, thanks to acclaimed performances in projects like Midsommar and Little Women , which earned her an Oscar nomination . She’s also become a fashion icon during this time, starting with her viral sheer Valentino dress . There’s no red carpets right now because of the current strikes, but Pugh looks amazing in satin and a shaved head anyway.

The Black Widow actress has been making strong styling choices lately, and fans were shook when Pugh revealed her shaved head look . Although she did joke about resembling Guy Fieri , which now I can’t unsee. Florence Pugh might not be able to do press in projects like Dune: Part Two, but she’s still looking gorgeous. Pugh posted on Instagram about her new partnership with Tiffany, and her haircut and satin look are both killer. Check it out below:

I guess the 27 year-old actress doesn’t need red carpets or major film events to absolutely slay a look. This time it was to announce her new partnership with Tiffany. Pugh is already the face of Valentino , so she’s really racking up the designer brand deals. That’s one way of hustling in the midst of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Pugh shared this image and announcement to her whopping 9.3 million followers on Instagram. While the comments have been turned off, the post has about 1.5 million likes at the time of writing this story. I have to wonder how this popularity might result in sales for Tiffany, for those wanting to rock her same jewelry look.

As previously mentioned, Florence Pugh is currently unable to do any press for struck companies, thanks to the ongoing SAG AFTRA strike. While Pugh was able to attend the premiere of Oppenheimer , the same presumably won’t be true for Dune: Part Two. In fact, fans are worried the Dune sequel might be delayed as a result.

Like every other actor in the union, Florence Pugh’s future filming plans were put on hold due to the ongoing strikes. She was set to reprise her MCU role as Yelena in Thunderbolts, which is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies . That villain-centric project had a killer cast, many of whom were antagonists in prior installments of the shared universe. The Thunderbolts cast includes David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sebastian Stan and more. The movie will presumably start filming shortly after the strikes are over, but it’s unclear when that might be.