Following Jason Momoa And More, Fast X Has Added Yet Another DC Actor

Of the newcomers who’ve been announced for Fast & Furious 10, officially titled Fast X, so far, the majority of them are affiliated with DC Comics media. First, there was Aquaman’s Jason Momoa, who confirmed he was playing a villain. Then we had The Suicide Squad’s Daniela Melchior coming aboard, and today’s the word’s come in that Smallville and Titans actor Alan Ritchson will be participating in the next round of Fast & Furious craziness.

While lately he’s been best known as the star of the hit Amazon Prime Video series Reacher, Alan Ritchson goes way back with DC, having recurred as Aquaman in Smallville (hey, he and Jason Momoa share a character!) and played Hank Hall/Hawk in the first three seasons of Titans. Now Deadline reports that he’s the fourth new actor to be brought in for Fast X. Like the others, we have no idea who’s he’s playing at this time.

With Alan Ritchson’s casting, this also means that all of the Fast X newcomers are still comic book movie actors, as Vin Diesel announced in April that Brie Larson, who plays Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, would be coming aboard too, less than two months after Larson pitched herself for a Fast & Furious movie. Back to Ritchson, along with his DC appearances and playing Jack Reacher, his other prominent film and TV work includes The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, two Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies, Ghosts of War and Blood Drive. He’s also co-starring with Hilary Swank in the upcoming Lionsgate movie Ordinary Angels.

Alan Ritchson is also the first new Fast X actor to be revealed to the public following the movie’s director changeover. On April 26, a week after principal photography began, Justin Lin, who directed five previous Fast & Furious movies, announced he was departing Fast X. By May 2, Universal Pictures selected The Incredible Hulk’s Louis Leterrier as Lin’s replacement. Lin is still attached as an executive producer, and he co-wrote the Fast X script with Dan Mazeau.

As far as familiar Fast & Furious faces go, Fast X isn’t lacking in those, with Vin Diesel being joined in the cast by Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster (thank Diesel’s daughter for ensuring she came back), Sung Kang, Charlize Theron, Michael Rooker and Cardi B. We’re still in the dark on plot details, but Fast X will be the penultimate movie in the main Fast & Furious film series. The franchise as a whole will keep going afterwards with spinoffs like Hobbs & Shaw 2 and the solo movie for Theron’s Cipher, but the story that began with 2001’s The Fast and the Furious will come to a close.

Fast X races into theaters on May 19, 2023, but if you’re in the mood for some action that’s both fast and furious now, HBO Max subscribers can stream F9. After that, just keep your eyes locked on CinemaBlend for more news on how Fast X is coming along.