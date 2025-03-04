A Murderer's Row Of Celebs Met Up At The Oscars, But This Moment Between Winners Zoë Saldaña And Mikey Madison Had Me In My Feels

These two Oscar winners are making me melt.

Zoe Saldaña and Mikey Madison side-by-side photo.
(Image credit: Netflix/Neon)

The 97th Academy Awards truly was a memorable night for those watching at home and the stars who experienced it. We saw a fun Oscars opening from host Conan O’Brien with a surprise cameo from Adam Sandler, as well as hard-working nominees achieving success with their wins. While a murderer’s row of celebrities met up at the Oscars, a beautiful moment between winners Zoë Saldaña and Mikey Madison is giving me all of these feels.

The Oscars presents the perfect time for celebrities to come together to take photos and share reunions all in one venue. We saw Andrew Garfield and Jesse Eisenberg have a Social Network reunion at the Oscars after over a decade. There were practically photo ops from celebs showing off their eye-opening fashions, like Olivia Wilde looking like sheer perfection on the red carpet and Zoë Kravitz’s full cheeky dress at the Vanity Fair After Party. But one after-party moment that’s truly having me in my feels is seeing 2025 Oscar winners Zoë Saldaña and Mikey Madison’s photo down below:

Adrien Brody, winner of the Best Actor in a Leading Role for “The Brutalist”, Mikey Madison, winner of the Best Actress in a Leading Role for “Anora”, Zoe Saldaña, winner of the Best Actress in a Supporting Role for “Emilia Pérez”, and Kieran Culkin, winner of the Best Actor in a Supporting Role for “A Real Pain”, pose in the press room during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Look at the two Oscar winners, nestling their heads together with a proud look on each other’s faces. The pair look so delighted to be posing in the same press room together to commemorate their historic wins. Oscar winners Adrien Brody and Kieran Culkin also looked very happy to share the space with these talented ladies. With everyone triumphantly holding their golden statuettes, this appears to be a night worth remembering.

Zoë Saldaña and Mikey Madison winning Oscars this year was a historic moment for the two, as it was a first-time nomination and win for both of them. Saldaña has been an actress for 25 years, with her first IMDB credit being a guest appearance on Law & Order in 1999. She eventually became one of the highest-grossing actors of all time, starring in blockbuster franchises like Guardians of the Galaxy and the Avatar films. While her dedicated motion capture work in Avatar has been snubbed from Oscar acting categories, the Crossroads actress finally got her recognition, making award season history for her role in Emilia Perez and an Oscar to show for it.

As for Mikey Madison, you knew her first as horror characters like in Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood and Scream (where fans still give her criticism for killing off Dewey). Then came Sean Baker’s independent dramedy Anora, where she slayed as a sex worker who finds her chance towards a Cinderella dream. Given all of the research she put into her time in strip clubs and the emotional depth she brought out into Anora’s journey, Madison was more than worthy of her Best Actress win.

Through the murderer's row of celebs, seeing Zoë Saldaña and Mikey Madison posing together at the Oscars afterparty is truly giving me heartwarming feels. I love seeing women support each other in their accomplishments and celebrate their successes together. You can see Saldaña’s Oscar-winning performance in Emilia Perez now with your Netflix subscription. Madison’s performance in Anora can also be seen with your Hulu subscription starting March 17th.

