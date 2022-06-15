Harry Styles Plays A Gay Cop In Amazon's First Trailer For My Policeman

Harry Styles is a huge star in the music world but the man has been taking Hollywood by storm in recently ears. He’s had roles in prestige dramas like Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk and Styles recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Eros. His next movie, however, will allow him to show his dramatic acting skills, and we now have our first look at them in the trailer for Amazon’s My Policeman. Check it out above.

It's only a brief look, less than a minute in total length, but the trailer does a pretty good job of setting the tone for the movie, even if it doesn't really show what the movie is actually about. This one is going to be intimate and serious. It will certainly show us a side of Harry Styles that most of his fans have not seen before, but that's part of what makes My Policeman so potentially good. Though those fans will apparently get see Styles naked rear, so there's that.

My Policeman is set in 1950s Britain and will follow three main characters, Policeman Tom (Styles) Marion (Emma Corrin) and Patrick (David Dawson). The movie follows them as the deal with, according to the official plot synopsis "forbidden love and changing social conventions." From what we know of the film already, and what we see in the trailer, we know that Tom ends up being married to Marion, but also has a secret relationship with David.

The movie will also include scenes set in the 1990s where the three characters are played by different actors. It seems that the events in the '50s led the three down one path, but later they will have a chance to potentially deal with their past.

(Image credit: Amazon)

My Policeman is set to open in theaters October 21 and will debut on Prime Video (opens in new tab) two weeks later, November 4. The limited theatrical release in the fall, as well as the subject matter, would seem to indicate Amazon is looking at this one as an awards contender.

This will be one of two Harry Styles movies arriving in theaters in quick succession. Just a month before My Policeman opens in theaters we will see the release of Don't Worry Darling, the new film directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Styles, Florence Pugh, and Chris Pine. Wilde also co-stars. That movie will give Harry Styles yet another genre to play in, as Don't Worry Darling is a psychological thriller.

With several films all in very different genres, Harry Styles is really being given a chance to try everything. He'll get a chance to see what he likes to do, and audiences will get a chance to figure out what sorts of movies they want to see Harry Styles in. We'll find out if My Policeman is the beginning of a strong dramatic film career in just a few months.