My Favorite Taylor Swift Wedding Stories Are These People Who Thought Invites Were Spam

From the outside looking in, getting an invitation to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding at Madison Square Garden must have felt like getting a golden ticket. However, for some, it also felt unreal. That’s actually an accurate way to describe it too, because according to a few wedding guests, they really thought their invitations were a scam.

According to BBC Radio 1’s Greg James, his invitation arrived in the form of a link. While chatting on the radio (via People ), he explained that it came “in the middle of the night” right before he was about to do a 620-mile bike ride for charity. At first, he just thought it was wild, saying:

I had to sit with it all week. I basically turned my phone straight off and thought, ‘I can’t deal with that now, it’s too mad.’ I didn’t tell anyone for the whole week.

Then, a listener asked if he thought the invite was fake. Even though Swift publicly invited James to her wedding when he interviewed her back in October, it is still a very wild concept to actually get invited. So, yeah, the radio host did think it was a scam, even when he was on his way to New York for the ceremony, as he said:

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Yes, until we were in there, there was a huge part us, that me and Bella were like, ‘This could not be real. This could be a scam.’ So until we were in, we thought we may have made a big trip here for nothing. I wasn’t sure until we got there.

You know, if I were a guest, I also wouldn’t have believed I was invited to Taylor Swift’s wedding until I was literally sitting inside MSG and listening to Adam Sandler officiate it . I mean, I didn’t even fully believe they were married until I saw the “ JUST&T MARRIED ” billboard outside the venue, because the whole event had been surrounded by so much secrecy and speculation.

Anyway, all that is to say, I get why guests didn’t fully believe they got an invite. The high-profile nature of the event and the fact that invitations were sent out digitally are certainly good reasons to be suspicious.

Those facts worked against a potential pair of guests too. According to Melissa Garner Lee, her husband, Garret “Jacknife” Lee, accidentally deleted their invite because he “thought it was spam.” He worked on the Red album with Swift, and his wife was aghast that they didn’t go to the wedding because he ignored the invitation. Writing more about this in HuffPost , she explained:

‘So let me get this straight: You mean to tell me that we were invited… and you didn’t click on the invite?’ I asked. ‘Yeah,’ he shrugged. ‘I guess I thought someone was trying to hack my address book or something.’

She went on to say that her partner had gotten a text from Swift’s manager, but he “didn’t respond to it” because it “didn’t sound like him.”