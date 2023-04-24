Gal Gadot, Gigi Hadid And More Stars Respond After Blake Lively Thrown Back To Her Pre-Pregnancy Bod In Funny Photo

Blake Lively confirmed back in September that she was expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, and said baby was born in February. While Lively shared funny and relatable mom posts throughout her pregnancy, this past weekend saw the actress make a different kind of social media update. She shared a photo of her pre-pregnancy body, adding a funny caption to it as well. And after doing so, she received a lot of responses from pals like Gigi Hadid and Gal Gadot.

The actress' Instagram posts are typically very lighthearted, and her latest was certainly no different. In addition to dropping the pre-pregnancy pic, she included a caption that marked the one-year anniversary of "the day I mean to post this photo." In the snapshot, she sports a purple mini dress, complete with a red clutch and stilettos to match. As per usual, the Shallows star absolutely rocked the look, and you can see the picture from her Instagram below:

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

While the post itself was delightful, the responses from some of Blake Lively's famous friends were even better. Gigi Hadid, who's no stranger to creating some iconic fashion moments herself, seemed happy to help celebrate the anniversary of the withheld post. She commented:

Lol it’s an honor

Gal Gadot, who worked with Ryan Reynolds on Red Notice, also shared some love under the Instagram post. The Wonder Woman star's response was short but sweet:

😘

Selma Hayek noticed the piece of Frida Kahlo artwork behind the Gossip Girl alum. With that, the actress -- who famously played the famed artist in the 2002 film Frida -- couldn’t help but point out the connection. She humorously responded to the post, saying:

By the way that’s me in the background photobombing your hot body picture. Happy anniversary my friend 😜😘💃

It's not hard to see why so many people are apparently digging that look. The mini dress is sexy while also being incredibly classy, and the statement shoes and bag only enhance the fit. The 35-year-old star has taken a keen interest in fashion over the years and become something of a style icon as a result. In the past, she's stated that she doesn’t have a stylist and puts together all of her ensembles herself. And if you need any evidence of her prowess, she wore a show-stopping reversible dress at last year's Met Gala, for which she served as one of the chairs. So yeah, she has an eye for fine threads.

The star has still been sporting some great street styles as of late and even rocked some post-pregnancy bikinis. Aside from stepping on our collective necks, she's also been making time for friends and family. Blake Lively was recently spotted amid an evening out with bestie Taylor Swift and Ryan Reynolds. She also had a girls night with Swift, Gigi Hadid, and the Haim sisters, last week in New York City. So it looks like she's still fully enjoying herself even with a newborn at home.

In terms of her acting work, Blake Lively is set to star in A Simple Favor 2, which will reunite her with Anna Kendrick and is set to start production this fall. I'm hoping that in the meantime, Lively graces us with even more stunning pics, whether or not they've been taken before or after she gave birth.

You can see her fashion-forward performance in the original A Simple Favor, which is streamable with an Amazon Prime subscription. For more information on other films set to hit theaters and streaming in the near future, you can consult CinemaBlend’s schedule of 2023 new movie releases.