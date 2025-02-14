Yes, George Clooney Has Valentine's Day Plans, And No, He Is Not Telling You

Valentine’s Day is on its way, and people have or are starting to lock into their weekend plans with the special person in their lives. Whether it’s plans to go out or stay in and check out something on Hulu's romantic watches for Valentine's Day or antiheroes we hate to love , ideas are getting thrown out there and getting tacked down. That is, except for George Clooney’s February 14 plans with his wife, Amal Clooney. The Hollywood vet is keeping his date details under lock and key, but it’s for a pretty good reason.

While chatting about his return to Broadway in the show Good Night and Good Luck, as well as about the surprising Clooney-Sandler movie pairing , Jay Kelly, Access Hollywood asked the Ocean’s 11 alum if he had any sweet plans for Valentine’s Day. He replied cheekily that he does have plans, but isn’t willing to share them in case his wife catches the video, saying:

Yes, I have special plans! Why? Why would you ask such a question? She might see this! What would happen then?

It’s no surprise that he’s keeping the details on the DL and delivered it with that classic Clooney charm. Whatever he may have in store for him and his love, it’s probably as equally as charismatic as his avoidance of the question. I’m sure both Clooneys will be in for a lovely and enjoyable evening regardless of the itinerary or potential presents they exchange with one another. Hopefully he or his other half will recap the series of events the Batman & Robin actor aligned for them, and that it’s as full of surprise that he led with.

While George Clooney does have the surprise Jay Kelly flick on our 2025 movie schedule (set to release in March), it seems like we’ll have to catch him live on stage for now. And though his canceled Apple+ movie sequel with Brad Pitt is official, it makes way for other future projects. The O Brother, Where Art Thou performer did confirm the script for Ocean's 14 , and there’s buzz for a possible Clooney and J.Lo reunion . Both project possibilities are a great and welcome placeholder to not knowing what the A-List couple is up to this weekend because I will be wondering all the while.

Even still, I hope that George and Amal Clooney have a delightful Valentine’s Day that is full of surprises, whatever they may be (hopefully no Clooney family pranks are included). Here’s hoping he reveals them to the rest of the world after all is said and done. If you’d like to incorporate one of the greatest ER alums into your V-Day plans, check out the list of best George Clooney movies .