George Clooney's Ex Says People Still Ask What Their Sex Life Was Like Years Later

Former Sexiest Man Alive George Clooney dated a lot of notable names before settling down with his wife Amal Clooney (nee Alamuddin) in 2014. One of the women he dated prior to Amal Clooney was Lisa Snowden, a model whom he met in the early 2000s and was attached to on-and-off during a five-year period. Apparently, once a person dates an a-lister like Clooney, there’s apparently one question that crops up over and over again: people presuming to ask what the sex was like.

Lisa Snowden was recently interviewed for a series on nineties culture. At the time, the model was a curvy role model in a sea of waifish cover girls. She initially caught the attention of George Clooney when the two filmed a Martini ad together (years before Clooney got into the tequila game) back in the year 2000 and the two were linked for years, though they no longer keep in touch. Now, speaking with The Sun, the model told the outlet that people still ask her what sex with George Clooney was like all those years ago. Her standard answer?

I never tell. Sometimes I think it will be written on my tombstone — ‘George Clooney once dated Lisa Snowdon.’

Despite the fact people are still curious about her relationship with the Ocean’s 11 and Batman & Robin star, Snowden also told the outlet that she does have fond memories from her time with the Hollywood name. The two went to some major events together, including the Ocean’s 12 premiere in Los Angeles at Grauman’s Chinese Theater back in 2004.

(Image credit: Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Of the relationship, Snowdon said years after a Martini ad kicked off their romance:

George was charming, a really nice man, good fun and we had a great time. It was quite wild.'

Meanwhile, Lisa Snowdon wasn’t the only famous name George Clooney was attached to. Clooney also famously dated Renee Zellweger, Kelly Preston, Elisabetta Canalis, Frances Fisher, Stacy Keibler and reality personality Sarah Larson, among other famous names the press allegedly linked him to.

Snowdon had her own fair share of famous exes. Outside of Clooney, she also dated CSI star Gary Dourdan, model Paul Sculfor and Britain’s Got Talent TV personality David Walliams. She has been engaged to her partner George Smart since 2017 and currently works in a variety of TV engagements, including stints on reality TV programs like Strictly Come Dancing and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

Clooney, of course, is getting back into the big screen rom-com game with Ticket To Paradise opposite Julia Roberts this year. He and Amal Clooney have been married since 2014 and in 2017 the Clooneys welcomed twins.