Ghostbusters’ Ernie Hudson Reveals Afterlife 2 Is ‘Done,’ Addresses Possible Delay For The Sequel

Although the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot brought back many of the original Ghostbusters actors to cameo in new roles, 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife, a direct sequel to Ghostbusters II, saw those same actors reprising their original characters. That included Ernie Hudson stepping back into Winston Zeddmore’s shoes, and he’ll be among the familiar faces back for the yet-to-be-officially-titled Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2. In fact, Hudson has shared that that the upcoming sequel is “done,” while also addressing the possibility of it being delayed.

Right now, Afterlife 2 is slated on the 2023 movie release schedule for December 20, a little over two full years after its predecessor. However, given the current writers strike and the potential for an actors strike soon, there’s speculation that this movie, along with plenty of others, could end up being pushed back due to these disruptions in the creative process. Hudson addressed to ScreenRant this while revealing that Afterlife 2 has finished production:

Yeah, we finished, the movie is done, it's wrapped. Obviously, they're editing and doing whatever else. I've heard rumors the end of the year they'll push for, or maybe spring next year. I never know how the studios are gonna do whatever they do, but the filming is done, which was a little bit difficult with the writers strike and everything going on. So, I know there was a lot of shuffling around in terms of where it was being done, but I'm thankful that we at least got it done in the can, and now, I'm like everybody else, waiting to see what it all looks like.

So Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 is “done” in the sense of shooting as of , but there’s still postproduction to get through. With just six months to go until its current release date, it would be cutting it close trying to get the sequel fully completed during normal times in Hollywood. In the midst of one strike though, if not two soon enough, that’s even more complicated to pull off, especially if Afterlife 2 ends up needing reshoots. Ernie Hudson’s heard rumblings that the movie might be pushed to 2024, but for now nothing is set in stone, and he’s just glad that principal photography has wrapped.

Although no Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 plot details have been disclosed yet, judging by the way Ghostbusters: Afterlife ended, we can expect Winston Zeddmore to play a more prominent role this time around, as he used his money to restore the old Ecto-1 and buy back the old Ghostbusters firehouse. He’ll be joined once again by Bill Murray’s Peter Venkman, Dan Aykroyd’s Ray Stantz and Annie Pott’s Janine Melitz, although Sigourney Weaver has said she won’t be back as Dana Barrett. Additionally, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Logan Kim and Celeste O’Connor will all reprise their characters introduced in Afterlife, and the newcomers for the sequel include Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, James Acaster, Mike Hughes and Emily Alyn Lind.

Gil Kenan took over directing duties for Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 from Jason Reitman, who’s still involved as a producer and co-wrote the script with Kenan. Should it be announced that the sequel is pushed to the 2024 movie release schedule, we’ll let you know. For now, you’re welcome to stream Afterlife with a Starz add-on for your Hulu subscription.