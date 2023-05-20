One Longtime Ghostbusters Alum Reveals They Won't Be Back For The Afterlife Sequel

Following Ghostbusters: Afterlife 's triumphant success and Sony CEO Tom Rothman’s enthusiastic approval , a sequel confirmation was as predictable as Slimer’s insatiable appetite. As we eagerly anticipate the franchise hitting the 2023 movie release schedule , what seems certain about the upcoming untitled follow-up is that it'll see Spengler’s brilliant grandchildren strap on the iconic proton packs and continue wrangling supernatural forces. Thanks to Afterlife’s post-credits scene , there’s buzz about Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts possibly returning but, sadly, one OG star isn’t returning for the sequel. Cue the collective sigh: Sigourney Weaver won't reprise her character, Dana Barrett, this time around.

Sigourney Weaver recently discussed the prospects of appearing in the upcoming sequel. She reprised her role as Dana briefly in Afterlife, leaving fans hopeful for more ghostly encounters for the star. But alas, Weaver revealed during an interview with Collider that she wasn’t even asked to be part of the upcoming Ghostbusters installment. She talked about a missed opportunity, nonchalantly commenting:

No, I mean, I wasn’t asked to be in this Ghostbusters, and I think, you know, a little of us goes a long way.

Afterlife takes place three decades after the events of the often sidelined Ghostbusters II (though I think it’s better than most people remember ). It revolves around the fractured family of the late Egon Spengler (played by the late Harold Ramis). They find themselves uprooted to Oklahoma, where they inherit the mysterious farm Egon left behind upon his death. The film exceeded expectations at the box office, raking in an impressive $205 million on a budget of $75 million, much to the delight of Sony Pictures. As a sequel, it provided the perfect chance to bring back familiar faces from the beloved universe, such as the OG titular team and supporting characters like Sigourney Weaver’s Dana and Annie Potts’ Janine, albeit in cameo appearances.

The follow-up, tentatively titled Firehouse (which is a fitting choice given the tantalizing location hints ), has kept its plot tightly under wraps. However, what we do know is that Afterlife 2 is a direct sequel to the 2021 hit and started filming March . While Sigourney Weaver won’t be reprising her role, we can rejoice in the returns of McKenna Grace as Egon’s brilliant granddaughter, Phoebe, Finn Wolfhard as Egon’s charismatic grandson, Trevor, and Carrie Coon as Egon’s daughter, Callie. Let’s also not forget the beloved Paul Rudd, who will charm us as the kids’ science teacher and Callie’s love interest – because who doesn’t adore Rudd? Joining the cast are exciting new additions such as Kumail Nanjiani , Patton Oswalt, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind, ensuring a fresh infusion of talent and laughter.

We'll have to wait for more news on whether other franchise legends like Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Annie Potts and maybe, just maybe if we are lucky, Rick Moranis, will join the sequel or will be left out like Sigourney Weaver. But in the meantime, let’s embrace the excitement of seeing a new Ghostbusters director take charge , new characters joining the mix, and maybe even some returning villains. Hopefully, the film is a fresh and original addition to the series.

Mark your calendars because the Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel is set to hit theaters on Wednesday, December 20th, 2023.