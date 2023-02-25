Rumors Swirled Leonardo DiCaprio Had Moved On From Gigi Hadid, But Not So Fast

After breaking up with Camila Morrone, his girlfriend of three years this summer, Leonardo DiCaprio quickly seemed to set his eyes on another young model. The Titanic actor was seen several times with supermodel Gigi Hadid at various events and they were quickly declared an item by many news outlets. The couple allegedly split recently, however, the two were seen leaving the same restaurant this week in Milan during fashion week, reigniting the rumors that they're together.

The two were reportedly both in attendance at a birthday party for Edward Enninful, who works at British Vogue, sparking these rumors. Also in attendance were 20 mutual friends of Hadid’s and DiCaprio’s. The party was at a popular upscale restaurant in Milan called Casa Cipriani, and was held mere hours after Hadid walked the red carpet for Prada’s fashion show. TMZ also reported that the two left the restaurant 10 minutes apart from each other.

While this might vaguely suggest that these two will rekindle their romance, it may be a long shot. In the past month, DiCaprio has been linked to two other women. This includes 21-year-old model Josie Redmond, and 19-year-old Eden Polani, the former of which sparked many internet controversies. It has not been confirmed whether or not DiCaprio is romantically involved with either of these women, but it doesn’t bode well for a potential Gigi-Leo reunion.

DiCaprio and Hadid were first linked back in September when the two were seen spending a lot of time together during New York Fashion Week. Rumors continued to swirl as they were frequently seen at events together, and they even allegedly spent Halloween as a couple. Things seemingly fizzled out when DiCaprio was seen spending time with other models, but their relationship status is still in question.

I’m sure DiCaprio’s dating life continues to be kept casual, as the actor is incredibly busy with many massive projects. He is starring in Martin Scorsese’s latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon, which will be premiering at the Cannes Film Festival in May. He is also linked to two additional Scorsese projects in pre-production, and he is attached to play Jim Jones in a biopic about the infamous cult leader. Along with acting DiCaprio is also a producer on several other projects and continues to participate in philanthropic work for the environment. With such a busy work life, I’m not sure if a consistent girlfriend is in DiCaprio’s future.

Hadid also has other priorities in her life. She continues to jet-set around the world to participate in various shows for the biggest names in fashion, and is one of the most high-profile supermodels working today. In addition, she launched her own clothing line, “Guest in Residence,” back in August 2022. The supermodel also is a mother to her daughter, Khai, who she shares with her former beau Zayn Malik.

We will continue to keep you updated on the status of this duo’s wayward relationship. In the meantime, you can catch Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest film Don’t Look Up, which is streaming now with a Netflix subscription. Gigi Hadid also makes a cameo in the teen comedy Never Have I Ever, which is streaming on the same platform. For more information on other projects coming to Netflix in the near future, make sure to check out our 2023 Netflix movie release schedule.