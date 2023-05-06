New Evidence Leonardo DiCaprio And Gigi Hadid Could Very Well Still Be Hanging Out

Leonardo DiCaprio made headlines last year when he was reportedly dating Gigi Hadid after his breakup with Camila Morrone. The two reported lovebirds were seen together on many occasions, including the time they allegedly spent Halloween with each other. Although, they seemed to fizzle out earlier this year. However, there still may be hope for the pair, because new evidence suggests that the Don’t Look Up star could very much be still hanging out with the supermodel.

DiCaprio and Hadid were both seen on Thursday night at Cipriani SoHo in New York City, according to TMZ. They were both attending an event at the restaurant along with many other celebrities. If the two made contact at the soiree is unknown, however, they were seen leaving the restaurant only minutes apart from each other. This comes after they were both seen at the Zero Bond Met-Gala after-party on Monday.

Hadid was linked to the Oscar winner back in September of 2022, when they were spotted spending a lot of time together at New York Fashion Week. DiCaprio and Hadid were also seen together at a number of events in the following months, prompting the romance rumors. Their spark seemed to dwindle earlier this year, and The Aviator star has been seen with a number of young models following his alleged breakup with Hadid. He was also recently seen with Bradley Cooper’s ex at Coachella a few weeks ago, so who knows where these two stand.

This is not the first time rekindling rumors have swirled around the duo. They seemingly continue to be seen at the same parties with the same people over the last few months. Back in February, they both attended a birthday party for a mutual friend, and they also reportedly left at similar times. While these could all be coincidences, it happening multiple times seems very telling. Having mutual friends is one thing, but consistently leaving so close together could be a sign something else could be going on.

(Image credit: Apple Plus)

While we are all rooting for love, both of these stars have been incredibly busy recently. DiCaprio is the star of Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, which is set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this month. He recently attended CinemaCon with the famed director in Las Vegas to promote the much-anticipated film. Gigi Hadid has also been busy walking in some of the world's most high-profile fashion shows, and rocking a showstopping look at the Met Gala. She is also a mother to her son Khai, who she shares with her ex Zayn Malik, and she's said that being a mom is a top priority for her.

We will continue to follow these two’s seemingly on-again, off-again relationship. In the meantime, you can catch Leo DiCaprio in his latest film, Don’t Look Up, which is available with a Netflix subscription. Fans can also catch Gigi Hadid on the popular streaming platform, as the model has a notable voice cameo on the teen series, Never Have I Ever. For more information on other projects coming up for both DiCaprio and Hadid, be sure to check out our 2023 movie schedule.