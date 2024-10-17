Glen Powell’s Set It Up Co-Star Shares A Funny Take On Him Moving Over To Rom-Coms Since They Worked Together

To make a successful rom-com, the chemistry between the two leads has to be off the charts, enough to make the most cynical person in the room smile. Glen Powell, the internet’s favorite heartthrob , seems to have chemistry with everyone. It’s been a successful year for the Texan for the Texan, which included reviving the romantic comedy genre opposite Sydney Sweeney in Anyone But You, before notably starring alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones in the biggest summer blockbuster on the 2024 movies schedule , Twisters. However, the Top Gun: Maverick actor has been in the industry a while , and a former co-star didn’t miss the opportunity to remind him of his rom-com roots.

Before becoming a household name with multiple epic romances on the big screen, the Hitman actor starred in the 2018 Netflix movie Set It Up with Zoey Deutch. The two had previously worked together in Richard Linklater’s Everybody Wants Some, but this was their first foray as a duo, which left everyone wanting a sequel . With the Hidden Figures actor getting tons of press for his new on-screen romances, the Not Okay actress addressed her feelings in an interview with People :

Stop cheating on me, Glen!

Just kidding! The pair clearly have similar senses of humor, and if I had to guess, their characters in Set It Up are probably not too far off from their real-life personalities. The two have remained good friends in the years since filming, and have joked about jealously over watching the other charm someone else on screen.

Behind-the-scenes photos from the Netflix rom-com had fans wishing the two would date in real life. The truth is, they are just two besties with addictive chemistry, and the Something From Tiffany’s actress had nothing but great things to say about the Devotion actor:

No, I'm extremely, extremely happy for him. And I know this has been said, but there is no one in this business who deserves it more than him. … He deserves all the success, and we know there's a lot more to come.

It would seem there is plenty of success where that came from for the Texan. Powell’s even been called the Ryan Gosling of the new generation . Even though the newly-minted movie star is making the move back to TV (real ones remember his iconic Scream Queen days), there is plenty of movie magic on the horizon, including Top Gun 3 potentially being in the mix.

While the fame may seem sudden, Glen Powell has worked hard for his Hollywood status. Plenty of other other costars, including Tom Cruise , agree with Deutch that the tornado wrangler is very deserving of the success and has a bright future in the industry.

Quoting supply and demand, Powell has moved his way up the ladder with strategic decisions that haven’t always provided the biggest payday. Still, I think the actor has found his bread and butter in the rom-com. Perhaps the genre wasn’t dead , it just needed a Glen Powell. If doubt over the genre returns, all someone needs to do is call up Zoey and her leading man. The duo have admitted to wanting to woo each other again, and all I have to say is that I hope it happens sooner rather than later!